Amakhosi skipper Yusuf Maart once again became the target of criticism from local fans after a picture emerged of his days as an Orlando Pirates prospect.

The 29-yer-old spent his formative years at Pirates before leaving the club for PSL rivals Sekhukhune United in 2020 before joining Chiefs in 2022

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Maart does not belong in the Chiefs squad, while others admired his fighting spirit

Midfielder Yusuf Maart is once again the target of fan criticism after a picture of him wearing an Orlando Pirates jersey surfaced on social media.

The 29-year-old Chiefs skipper is a former Pirates prospect, leaving the club in 2020 before his move to Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart developed his talent at a fierce PSL rival. Image: Yusuf_maart_6.

Before joining Chiefs in 2022, Maart played for Pirates development side and left Chiefs' rivals in 2020 after breaking into their first team in 2017.

Yusuf Maart is a target for fan criticism

Maart's history at Pirates was revealed in the tweet below:

Despite wearing the armband for Chiefs, Maart has been criticised by Amakhosi fans so much that the player avoids social media.

While Maart has divided local fans, the Soweto giants appreciate the player and are considering offering him a new deal.

Fans are divided over Maart

Local football fans said on social media that Maart should leave Chiefs, while others admired the player.

Fuzile Teernage Mtamzeli Khumalo has mixed feelings:

"Maart is the commander, but he makes a lot of mistakes. However, the guy is the fighter in games against Sundowns and Pirates; we need more fighters."

Nînjarh Junior Ox backed Maart:

"Yusuf Maart is not in form but is always needed in the starting lineup. He is strong, aggressive, has stamina and is a good tackler. Teamwork comes first to him, and he is a good leader. He can return to his old form, but only if we stop criticising him."

Shanih Mfan'Phetheni Zwane sais maart must not start:

"Naah Maart plays well when he comes as a sub."

Mandoza Mathake is not a fan:

"Maart never makes a difference."

Ayanda Mkhumbuzi says Maart does not belong at Chiefs:

"He doesn't deserve to wear the KC kit."

Bonga Ngcobo Afroo says Maart must go:

"Maart don't deserve to play for Chiefs that all."

Ignatius Memela admires Maart::

"Even though Yusuf Maart always lets us down, he fights on."

Senzo Venture Khanyeza Ngwane said Chiefs need Maart:

"Chiefs without him is useless."

Tankiso Tsepe does not like Maart:

"The weak Maart."

Sandile Cele does not rate the player:

"Maart must leave or loan him."

