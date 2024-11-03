Kaizer Chiefs will look to the January transfer window to reinforce their squad under new coach Nasreddine Nabi

The Soweto club bolstered their chances of landing their main targets by increasing Nabi's transfer budget and hiring a new head of scouting

Briefly News has taken a look at some of the targets Chiefs are likely to be linked with when the mid-season transfer window opens in January 2025

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are expected to have a busy January transfer window after increasing Nasreddine Nabi's budget and hiring Tera Maliwa as head of scouting.

After Maliwa, who previously worked for Mamelodi Sundowns and Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam, joined Chiefs, Briefly News has examined some of the players that Amakhosi could target.

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to have a busy transfer window in January 2025 withFeisal Salum and Michael Olunga emerging as targets. Image: Fifa and Sajad Imanian ATPImages .

During the pre-season transfer window, Chiefs brought in several new stars but failed to get a striker and have been linked with several local and foreign forwards.

Kaizer Chiefs up their recruitment drive

Chiefs announced the arrival on Maliwa in the tweet below:

In addition to having a new scouting boss, coach Nasreddine Nabi has been given an improved transfer budget, which will allow him to splash the cash in January 2025 on several targets.

Michael Olunga

The Kenyan striker has caught the attention of Kaizer Chiefs after scoring 74 goals in 73 matches for Qatar side Al-Duhail.

Luring the 30-year-old could cost Chiefs a pretty penny, but with the influx of cash, the side might be able to persuade the prolific striker.

Fiston Mayele

Mayele has long been seen as the priority signing for Chiefs and having worked with Nabi before, he might be the ideal candidate.

The Congolese forward currently plays for Egyptian side Pyramids FC, but he scored 54 goals in 50 matches under Nabi at Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Asanele Velebayi

Chiefs fans were frustrated while pursuing the winger during the previous window as the club failed to reach an agreement with Cape Town Spurs.

Acquiring Velebayi's services might be easier in January, and if the 21-year-old joins the Chiefs, he will be reunited with former teammate Rushwin Dortley in Soweto.

Oswin Appolis

The sought-after Bafana Bafana winger seemed set to leave Polokwane City before the start of the season after interest from PSL rivals and foreign clubs.

Appollis will again be a target in the January transfer window as the player looks to further develop his career.

Feisal Salum

Known as Fei Toto, the Tanzanian midfielder has emerged as a target for Chiefs after the arrival of new assistant coach Cedric Kaze.

Kaze recently worked with the Tanzanian at Young Africans, but Chiefs must beat PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns for the 26-year-old's signature.

