New Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has had a good start at Kaizer Chiefs but is still missing a main striker

Chiefs have ten goals in four matches this season, and they could welcome a new striker in the January transfer window as they continue their push for silverware

The Soweto club has been linked with several goalscorers, and Briefly News has taken a look at some of the foreign strikers who could join the PSL giants

Despite scoring ten goals in four matches this season, Kaizer Chiefs are keen to recruit a new striker in the January transfer window.

The Soweto club has been linked with several strikers, and Briefly News has examined some of the foreign strikers linked to Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi could look outside of Mzansi for strikers such as Michael Olunga or Fiston Mayele. Image: Matthew Ashton/AMA; KaizerChiefs/Twitter and Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: UGC

Despite having Ashley du Preez on their books, coach Nasreddine Nabi has used winger Ranga Chivaviro as a center-forward; Chivaviro could even earn a new contract at the club.

Kaizer Chiefs are linked with foreign strikers

Chivaviro has scored three goals since the start of the season, but Chiefs are determined to sign a striker in the January window.

Michael Olunga

Chiefs were linked with Olunga before the start of the season, according to the tweet below:

The Kenyan star is enjoying the scoring form of his life, having scored 73 goals in 74 matches for Qatari side Al-Duhail.

Olunga, 30, has also scored 30 times for the Kenyan national side and has been linked with Chiefs before the start of the current season

Fiston Mayele

Mayele has a relationship with Nabi after playing for the Tunisian at Tanzanian side Young Africans and seems the most likely candidate for Chiefs.

The Congolese striker has been priced at R14 million and publicly denied any links to Naturena upon Nabi’s arrival at the Soweto side

Samir Nurkovic

After leaving PSL rivals TS Galaxy as a free agent, the Serbian striker has been linked with a move to Chiefs.

Nurkovic previously played for Chiefs, and his PSL experience could be valuable for a side that also includes several young attacking prospects.

Walter Musona

The younger brother of former Chiefs icon Knowledge is another foreign striker linked with Chiefs.

Musona plays for the Zimbabwean national team and recently scored a brace against Namibia during a 3-1 victory on Monday, 14 October 2024.

Nasreddine Nabi wants Chiefs to be clinical

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said his side needs to be able to finish matches.

The Tunisian coach said he is unhappy with his side’s inability to convert possession into goals despite their good start to the 2024/2025 season.

