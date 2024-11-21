Patrick Maswanganyi and Other Stars Fighting To Replace Bafana Bafana Star Themba Zwane
- Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane has been a noticeable absentee in the national squad as the Mamelodi Sundowns star recovers from injury
- Orlando Pirates duo Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng have been used by coach Hugo Broos, who has also deployed a different formation to deal with Zwane’s absence
- Briefly News has examined some of the players Broos could call on to replace the 35-year-old midfield maestro
With Themba Zwane injured till January 2025, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos admitted the national side had missed the influential Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder.
Broos will also need a long-term replacement for the 35-year Zwane in the Bafana squad, and Briefly News has examined some of the players who could fill his role.
Hugo Broos has options
Broos said the side missed the injured Zwane, and against Uganda, the coach deployed a five-man midfield to fill the gap.
Patrick Maswanganyi
Watch Maswanganyi score for Bafana in the video below:
The Orlando Pirates star has scored two goals in as many matches for Bafana Bafana, but Broos said the player needs to adapt to his style of play to be regular in the squad.
Broos admires Maswanganyi, and fans feel the PSL Player’s Player of the Season is the ideal replacement for Zwane.
Relebohile Mofokeng
Maswanganyi’s Pirates teammate Relebohile Mofokeng is the darling of South African football after his breakthrough season in 2023.
Since his debut, the 20-year-old has grown on the football field and has shown he is more than capable in any attacking role, while his maturity on the field has led to more assists.
Mduduzi Shabalala
Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mduduzi Shabalala has been impressive this season under new coach Nasreddine Nabi and could soon be in the Bafana squad.
Shabalala has three goals and one assist this season, and his youth coach, Sifiso Nxumalo, said the winger’s best position is attacking midfield.
Sipho Mbule
Since joining Sekhukhune United on loan from Sundowns, Sipho Mbule has enjoyed a revival after delivering man-of-the-match performances.
Coach Broos selected Mbule in his provisional squad ahead of the recent AFCON qualifiers, saying he was impressed by the player’s display at Sekhukhune.
Gaston Sirino
Since gaining a South African passport, the Uruguayan star is eligible to play for Bafana, but Broos has raised concerns over his age.
Despite his concerns, Broos could consider selecting the 33-year-old due to his impressive form at Kaizer Chiefs, which has already produced two goals and one assist in seven matches.
