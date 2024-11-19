AFCON 2025: 3 Best Players in Bafana Bafana’s Victory Over South Sudan
- Bafana Bafana ended their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series with a win over South Sudan in Cape Town on Tuesday, November 19, 2024
- Premier Soccer League stars Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi and Teboho Mokoena hit the back of the net as South Africa secured a 3-0 win over the Bright Stars
- Briefly News listed three players who stood out with their top-notch performances in Hugo Broos' side after the match
South Africa finished their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series in style on Tuesday evening, running riot against South Sudan at the DHL Stadium.
Goals from Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Teboho Mokoena gave Bafana Bafana a deserved 3-0 win over the Bright Stars.
Briefly News looks at the three best players in the game as Bafana Bafana claimed all three points against the Bright Stars.
Three best players in Bafana Bafana's win over South Sudan
1. Teboho Mokoena
The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was superb alongside Buthasi Aubaas in Bafana Bafana's midfield and crowned his performance with a goal.
The 27-year-old shot in the 22nd minute was parried by South Sudan's goalkeeper Mawith and fell into the legs of Maswanganyi, who made no mistake in putting the ball in the bag of the net.
2. Khuliso Mudau
The South African right fullback constantly switched positions with Thapelo Morena on the right wing and was a constant threat to Wani Ivan Adebo and Okocha Rashid.
The Mamelodi Sundowns star contributed to the last goal of the game, winning a penalty kick after being brought down in the box in the 49th minute.
3. Oswin Appollis
Kaizer Chiefs transfer target continues to impress in the South African national team. He pulled off another stellar performance against South Sudan.
The Polokwane City star assisted Bafana Bafana's first goal of the match, which Rayners scored in the seventh minute.
Mokoena welcomes younger players to Bafana Bafana
Briefly News earlier reported that Mokoena said it is important to welcome younger players into the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the 2025 AFCON.
The Mamelodi Sundowns star described the Bafana side as a family and that they should open their arms to welcome younger players like Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.
Source: Briefly News
