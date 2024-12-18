Striker Iqraam Rayners scored against his former side as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch FC 1-0 on Wednesday, 18 December 2024

The in-form striker scored his fifth goal of the season at the Cape Town Stadium to extend Sundowns' lead on top of the PSL log by three points

Masandawana fans praised their side on social media, saying new coach Miguel Cardoso has had an immediate impact on the squad

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Defending PSL champions extended their lead on top of the PSL log by three points after beating Stellenbosch FC 1-0 on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

Former Stellies striker scored his fifth PSL goal of the season as Masandawana left the Cape Town Stadium with three points.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners scored the winning goal against Stellenbosch FC. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Before the match, Rayners said both sides would fight for the win but in the end, Sundowns were just too strong for the Winelands side.

Iqraam Rayners comes back to haunt former side

Watch Rayners score against Stellenbosch FC in the video below:

Rayners, linked with a move to Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers, scored in the 18th minute after he beat the offside trap to round goalkeeper Sage Stephens to find an open net.

Following the goal, Sundowns continued to push for a second but failed to take advantage despite enterprising play from Rayners, Lucas Ribeiro and Kobamelo Kodisang.

Steve Barker is left frustrated

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker cut a frustrated figure on the side-lines as he watched his team squander several chances.

New Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso earned his debut PSL victory although it came at a price after injuries to Marcelo Allende and Rushine de Reuck.

Since joining Sundowns, Cardoso has enjoyed successive 1-0 victories in his opening two matches with Rayners scoring both goals.

Sundowns fans were impressed

vulture_01 loved Sundowns' style:

"Cardoso ball is sweeter than honey! If you want to argue go, argue with your ancestors."

w_wiskey praised Cardoso:

"This is good football. Great acquisition in coach Cardoso. The boys want to play for the coach."

MilisaMbazia gave their view on the match:

"Kodisang has improved, I want him in the XI again next game. Rayners is a proper striker he just needs to bury every chance he gets. Ribeiro, I will be tough on him, poor decision-making. I think Maema is back to his form."

Lerumo_Johnson is excited:

"Cardoso's boys are playing a beautiful brand of football, but the scoreline is not the reflection of it, we should have won by at least five goals if the boys were clinical. Ribeiro need to find his scoring boots. In Cardoso we believe!"

LifeOfNapaul was impressed with Rayners:

"That was a Pukas worthy goal, good control."

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach could leave South Africa

As reported by Briefly News, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi could consider leaving South Africa for an overseas club.

Mngqithi's agent Mike Makaab, said the coach has options overseas before he was replaced by Portuguese tactician Miguel Cardoso at Sundowns.

Source: Briefly News