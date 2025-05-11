Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored his first MLS goal of the season in the 32nd minute, helping Minnesota United to a dominant 3-0 win over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

The South African striker was named Man of the Match for his standout performance, outshining global superstar Messi on the night

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Hlongwane's performance, calling it a proud moment for South African football.

Bafana Bafana striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane was the star of the show on Saturday night as Minnesota United delivered a resounding 3-0 win over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash.

Hlongwane, who earned a place in the starting line-up, showed his quality against a star-studded Miami side that was missing veteran Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez. Messi led the attack for the visitors, but it was Hlongwane who stole the spotlight.

Clinical finish in the first half

The 23-year-old South African opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a well-taken finish, registering his first league goal of the 2025 campaign. It was a moment of relief and jubilation for the former Maritzburg United star, who had been working hard to get back on the scoresheet after a goal drought.

Minnesota’s dominance continued in the second half as they netted two more goals to seal a comprehensive victory, leaving the Messi-led Miami outfit shell-shocked.

Man of the Match honours

Hlongwane’s industrious performance did not go unnoticed. He was named Man of the Match, earning praise for his movement, pressing, and attacking instinct.

Fans praise Hlongwane for the sterling performance

@Tumi_Mathebula

“Bongi Hlongwane bullying Messi’s team? Man of the Match? South African excellence on display!”

@SoccerFan_Neo

“This is the Hlongwane we know! That finish was pure class. He made his presence felt all night.”

@Kells_United

“Messi looked frustrated, and Bongi looked like a beast. That brilliant goal, sharp pressing. Well deserved.”

@Mzansi4Goals

“Give that boy his flowers! What a game from Bongi Hlongwane. Mzansi’s finest!”

Hlongwane’s rise in MLS

Having made his move to Minnesota United in 2022, Hlongwane has grown into a key player for the club. While injuries and inconsistency affected parts of his previous season, Saturday’s performance is a reminder of the quality he possesses.

His display will undoubtedly boost his confidence ahead of the upcoming Bafana Bafana fixtures, with coach Hugo Broos likely watching his progress closely.

If he continues in this vein, Hlongwane could well become one of South Africa’s standout exports in North America.

