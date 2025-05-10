Sekhukhune United FC is finalising a deal with French Ligue 1 club OGC Nice for the sale of rising star Vuyo Letlapa, with the transfer valued at over R20 million and a 30% sell-on clause for the South African club

Letlapa earned a call-up to the South African national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after impressing national team coaches with his hard-running, defensive performances

After moving from Jomo Cosmos, where his standout season in the national second division caught attention, Letlapa joined Sekhukhune United and is now set to make his mark in European football

Sekhukhune United FC is on the brink of finalising a lucrative deal with French Ligue 1 club OGC Nice for their emerging star, Vuyo Letlapa. The transfer is expected to be more than R20 million, with Sekhukhune United securing a 30% sell-on clause for any future sale of the talented left-back.

A well-placed source told Sunday World that the deal is being facilitated by the same agent and talent scout responsible for bringing Glody Lilepo to Kaizer Chiefs in January. Letlapa's move to France marks a significant step in his career, highlighting the rising star’s potential on the international stage.

Vuyo Letlapa nears R20 million move to OGC Nice. Image: Sekhukhune United.

Source: Facebook

Bafana Bafana recognition

Letlapa’s call-up to the South African national team earlier this year was a testament to his impressive performances. In March, the 21-year-old earned a spot in the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin. His exceptional work ethic, hard tackles, and dynamic runs down the left wing have not gone unnoticed by national team coaches Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele.

The young defender's rise through the ranks has been swift, with his recent performances solidifying his place in the hearts of South African football fans. His hard-running style and commitment have earned him praise both domestically and internationally.

The journey from Jomo Cosmos to Sekhukhune United

Letlapa’s career took a significant turn when he joined Sekhukhune United in the off-season, having previously played for ABC Motsepe League side Jomo Cosmos. The move to Babina Noko was a key milestone in his development. Cosmos owner Jomo Sono, a former Bafana Bafana coach, has a well-established reputation as a talent scout and has been instrumental in uncovering numerous football talents for South African clubs and the national team.

Letlapa's performances for Cosmos in the 2023-24 season in the national second division were remarkable, with his standout displays attracting interest from several top clubs. His contributions to Ezenkosi did not go unnoticed, earning him recognition and an eventual call-up to the national team.

Sekhukhune United close to sealing Letlapa deal. Image: Sekhukhune United

Source: Facebook

The Lithuanian move that never happened

Earlier in 2024, Letlapa was poised for a move to Lithuanian club FK Banga Gargždai, but the transfer ultimately fell through. Despite this setback, Letlapa’s stock continued to rise, and his eventual switch to OGC Nice looks set to mark the next chapter in his promising career.

Sekhukhune United will be hoping the deal with OGC Nice sets a precedent for more of their players to attract international attention, furthering their ambition of developing and selling top talent to European leagues.

Vuyo Letlapa’s potential move to OGC Nice is another example of South African football talent making waves internationally. With his impressive skills and commitment to the game, Letlapa is one to watch in the coming years. Sekhukhune United is set to benefit from the deal, with a significant financial return and a promising future ahead for the young defender.

Source: Briefly News