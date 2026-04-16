A little girl had a memorable moment at school after getting a lot of attention when she was picked up from school

One of the child's family members decided to show up at high school with a special ride

South Africans were amused after they saw how a little girl got special treatment with everyone at her school watching

In a video on TikTok, a young student was basking in the attention of her peers. The primary schooler became an immediate celebrity at her school because of the car she was picked up in.

A little girl picked up from school in a luxury car and went viral. Image: @goodman.zwane5

Source: TikTok

The video of the little girl posted on 14 April 2026 turned her into a spectacle on the internet and at her school. People's hearts were warmed as they showed the little girl having a special moment.

A TikTok video posted by @goodman.zwane5, a kid was having the time of her life when she was picked up from school in a supercar. The family member who came to fetch her was living in the car, and the students were cheering loudly. The kid was sitting inside the car at the front seat, watching the other kids go wild over her supercar. Watch the video below:

South Africa jokes about girl in supercar

Many people thought that the girl was delighted to get all of the attention. Online users could not help but joke about how happy the little girl looked. Read the comments below:

happiness_.khumalo was moved:

"This is so cool 🥺😎 the way I used to get shy when my dad did this, I used to hate it 🙊🤣🤣❤️❤️"

Lolo said:

🤣❤️🙌 It will forever be in their hearts bhuti aomw will say o want to buy it when I grow up and do it 🤣👌"

Thato. said:

"She'll be known as the coolest girl for the rest of her primary days 🙏🏼🤣"

Mwandizya Mwale added:

"I wiped my camera thinking it was my camera that was smudged😭 either way, that's really cool of you to do that for her🔥"

And1le Dlamini remarked:

"The reason I bought a Porsche, my kid deserves a cool dad 🔥✨✨🫱🏻‍🫲🏽😹"

Girl of Now wrote:

"I used to do this for my niece, and I must say she had a great time in her primary and high school days 🥰"

Dibongzinto shared:

"Dear God, bless me so when I go to fetch my daughter from school ebe happy kanje this is beautiful thank you, my brother, what you did for ingane this is beautiful."

Kagiso Hleza said:

"You just made that little girl the highlight of primary school, she’s going to remembered forever!🙏🔥"

Other Briefly News stories about children

A young boy also got special treatment by being picked up in a fancy car at school, and it gained him lots of attention.

South Africans were amused by the bond between a little girl and her father, who hyped her up on her way to school.

Online users were touched by an 8-year-old fascinated by South African police officers who shared a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News