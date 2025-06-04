Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that South African striker Ranga Chivaviro will leave the club after his contract with the club ends this month.

Chivaviro joined the Glamour Boys from Marumo Gallants two summers ago after scoring 17 goals in all competitions as Bahlabane Ba Ntwa reached the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup in the 2021–22 season.

The 32-year-old was expected to bring his scoring prowess to Kaizer Chiefs' attack when he was signed, but he couldn't live up to expectations, and the Soweto giants decided not to take the one-year renewal option in his contract.

In the two seasons spent with Amakhosi, the former Marumo Gallants striker notched up nine goals and produced one assist in 49 appearances.

The club management and the technical team are working on rebuilding the team ahead of the 2025-26 campaign after winning the Nedbank Cup in the just-concluded season.

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's exit

Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their website to confirm Chivaviro's exit upon the end of his contract this month.

"Kaizer Chiefs will not be extending striker Ranga Chivaviro’s contract when it expires at the end of the month," the club's statement reads.

"We thank Ranga for his positive contribution to the team and wish him all the best in his future exploits."

The Soweto-based club are still seeking to sign a new striker this summer and have been linked with Pyramids FC striker Fiston Mayele, who confirmed he held talks with Nabi.

They face stiff competition to sign the former Young Africans striker, as he's also a transfer target for their city rivals, Orlando Pirates.

