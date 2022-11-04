Congratulations are in other for Big Brother ex-contestant and television presenter Thato Immaculate following her big announcement

Thato took to her social media platforms to share that she is officially a proud owner of a dance and fitness studio

Fans have since taken to the comments section to congratulate the TV star and fitness enthusiast

BBMzansi star Thato Immaculate. Image: @callherthato/Instagram

Source: Instagram

TV presenter and actress Thato Emmaculate is celebrating a big milestone and has taken to social media to share her big moment with her fans, leaving them proud.

Sharing the big news on Instagram, Thato said she is excited to finally announce that she will launch her studio and gym on Friday, 5 November, with her new family at Trot Your Globe.

She added:

"My dance and fitness classes now have a home, a dream come true. Classes aren't limited to the studio. You can join us virtually on our app."

She also encouraged people to get their early-bird tickets and join her to experience the merging of innovation, fitness and dance at her studio in Midrand.

"Bring fitness gear for a dance-fitness extravaganza. Buy your tickets on www.trotyourglobe.com or link in the bio. Aerobics-event will be live-streamed too," she shared.

Fans have since taken to the comments section to congratulate Thato on her big achievement.

@Zimmyloove wrote:

"Dreams do come true congratulations are in order can't wait for this ❤️❤️"

@Ananglemash said:

"Dime your honesty is on another level we thank you, Mrs Mtho ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you are loved."

@Mkhipha:

"Congratulations Thato, I know you have always wanted something like this Will definitely make means to join online."

Last month Briefly shared that:

BBMzansi's Thato and Gash1 Marry After Dating for Less Than 1 Year: “The Two Families Have Come Together”

Thato Immaculate and Gash1, also known as Thash1 by Big Brother Mzansi fans, brought social media into a frenzy when they confirmed that they were married.

The couple was on Big Brother Mzansi for less than six months, but it looks like they managed to form a strong bond. Thato and Gash1 married not even a year after the show ended in April 2022. ZAlebs reported that Thato and Gash1 families are now one, as Thato has taken Gash1's surname Mthombeni.

