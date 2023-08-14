Rapper and entrepreneur Boity Thulo has received an award at the annual Basadi in Music Awards

The BT Signature owner got recognised as the CEO Mosadi in Business Achievement Award

Thulo thanked the founder Hloni Modise-Matau for partnering with her alcoholic beverage BT Signature for the event

Kudos to Boity Thulo, who received the CEO Mosadi in Business Achievement Award at the annual Basadi In Music Award.

Boity Thulo's BT Signature was one of the official partners of the annual Basadi in Music Awards 2023. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Thulo acknowledges her award and thanks founder Hloni Modise-Matau

On her Instagram page, Boity Thulo sent a special shout out to the founder of the annual Basadi In Music Awards, Hloni Modise-Matau.

She acknowledged her award and said it was a phenomenal recognition.

"I am so incredibly grateful for this honour! Whew! Thank you so much to @basadiinmusicawards_sa for this phenomenal recognition."

Her alcoholic brand BT Signature was also named partner for the event.

The rapper also acknowledged Hloni for her outstanding work in empowering women all over.

"What Ous Hloni is doing for Women in music is profound, and I truly believe is going to change the shape of how women are celebrated and recognized for their enormous contribution to the music industry. Thank you, my sister. Cheers to Making Your Mark, and may you forever own your throne."

Fans congratulate Boity for her achievement

ayandathabethe_ said:

"Great accomplishment B."

vilanenonjabuliso said:

"I love ur @btsignature sparkling a lot, go my sister, wish you can push it even on local liquor stores too."

lindo_iob said:

"Well deserved, congrats Mamiiii."

dineo_tlhoaele said:

"To the top we go baby."

jullz_hairstylist said:

"You go, girl. Inspiring."

