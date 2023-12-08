An uncle's girlfriend attempts to show affection to his grandmother on TikTok, but the grandmother's discomfort and forced smiles leave viewers in stitches

The TikTok video went viral, with many viewers finding humour in the awkward interaction and speculating if the girlfriend was intoxicated

South African viewers share their thoughts on the video, with many expressing amusement and praising the grandmother's patience

A girlfriend's failed attempt to make a good impression with her future mother in-law went viral. Image: @awande_mntungwa

Source: TikTok

A hilarious TikTok video has gone viral, capturing the awkward encounter between an uncle's girlfriend and his family, particularly his grandmother.

Awkward family encounter

The video shows the girlfriend perched uncomfortably close to the grandmother on the couch, showering her with affection in the form of forced hugs and kisses on the cheek.

While the girlfriend's intentions seemed good - trying to make a good impression - the grandmother's face tells a different story.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

From tight smiles to barely concealed annoyance, it's clear that the grandmother isn't quite feeling the love.

With its cringe-worthy humour, the video has garnered millions of views and sparked a flurry of comments.

Mzansi reacts to the awkward moment

Many viewers found the interaction hilarious, with some even suggesting that the girlfriend might have been "a little tipsy" during the family gathering.

Others praised the grandmother's patience and ability to maintain her composure in such an awkward situation.

G⚡️ said:

"This one is drunk."

user@Momo228 replied:

"Inhliziyo cishe yama ."

nondumisomkhwebane commented:

"Mina ngyamthanda bandla mletheni ekhaya ."

Daisy wrote:

"Wenza uplan sekulate vele ."

daisymogane said:

"Forever yena ka malume."

emmajane commented:

"Manje uphuzile yini usistas? ."

Mbali Kunene Mamtima wrote:

"Ihlo laGogo."

Wife shares how she and hubby created a huge family of 30

In another story, Briefly News reported that TikTokker Chengetai Victoria (@chengetaivictoriahome) took to social media to show off her beautiful blended family, spreading good feelings on the timelines.

Chengetai posted a video showing various clips of her family having wholesome fun together. The family is seen partying together, eating, celebrating, dancing, and simply enjoying each other's company.

In the post, Chengetai shared that it was through her and her husband getting married that they were able to create an even larger family that is inseparable and always lit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News