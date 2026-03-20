Naledi Aphiwe's management is in distress after the singer's booking phone number was hacked

She released a statement after the scammer claimed their first victim through a fraudulent booking, and warned her followers to stay alert

This comes after the singer lost out on a multi-million-rand deal, and fans are concerned that sabotage may be at play

Naledi Aphiwe was targeted by a hacker who scammed an unsuspecting promoter pretending to be her management. Images: naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe is the latest celebrity to fall victim to fraud after she had her booking phone number hacked.

According to a statement released on 19 March 2026 on Instagram, the singer's management revealed that an unauthorised individual by the name Xolani Keitumetse Chiloane had hacked her phone number to process illegitimate bookings.

The statement reveals that one promoter has already been misled and may have paid towards a fraudulent booking.

The compromised phone number, 072 693 9541, has been linked to a Capitec bank account that is not associated with the singer or her management team.

As she urged event promoters to stay vigilant, the Ngiyabonga singer emphasised that all official business should now be directed through her bookings email address, bookings@nalediaphiwe.com, while they work to reclaim her phone number.

"We urge all promoters and stakeholders to be cautious and verify all booking communications directly with the management team before making any commitments or payments."

She also offered a R10,000 cash reward to anyone with information to help them catch the person behind the scam.

The news surfaced days after Naledi was said to have lost a deal valued at over R4 million. This, after she made derogatory comments about her ex-boyfriend Mawelele's new girlfriend.

The singer suggested that she was being sabotaged, and several followers responding to her latest post were convinced that her recent string of bad luck was no coincidence, but rather a deliberate attempt to derail her career.

Naledi Aphiwe's booking phone number was hacked. Image: naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Naledi Aphiwe's predicament

Online users weighed in on Naledi Aphiwe's issue and offered words of encouragement. Supporters were convinced that people were plotting her downfall, using her recent social media controversies to further damage her brand and drain her finances. Read some of their messages below.

lamlaura.zw pitied Naledi Aphiwe:

"Aww, poor girl, hope everything goes well."

snehgubevu was concerned:

"What do they want from the poor child though?"

syabongangobesefilms said:

"She's going through it this year, and it just started. Hopefully, she will be okay. Let's help to find this scammer."

amanda.mtsweni.rsa wrote:

"It’s so sad how adults are trying so hard to destroy a child, y’all are disgusting."

elsierambs reacted:

"Awu, some people are evil."

Calls mount for Naledi Aphiwe to receive media training

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Naledi Aphiwe's lost multi-million-rand brand deal.

Online users urged the singer to receive media training to save her brand and career after landing in several scandals in less than a year.

Meanwhile, others claimed that there was no saving the singer, as her patterns of online conflict suggest a deeper lack of professional discipline that no amount of coaching can fix.

Source: Briefly News