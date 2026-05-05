Sechaba Tloubatla is turning his Dance Therapy idea into real group sessions where people use dance to relax, release stress, and reset emotionally

The concept started from his personal experience of dancing alone to cope with stress, which inspired him to create a shared healing space through movement

His recent Urban Playhouse session in Fourways drew strong interest, with social media reactions praising the initiative and many expressing interest in attending more

Sechaba launched Dance Therapy into a live session. Image: @iam_schabae, @dance_therapy.sa

Source: Instagram

Johannesburg creative Sechaba Tloubatla is growing his Dance Therapy idea from a social media concept into real sessions where people come together to move, dance, and feel better emotionally.

In an interview with Times Live, the Johannesburg dance choreographer says Dance Therapy started from his own experience of using dance to deal with stress and emotions, and it has now grown into structured group sessions.

"I found myself dancing alone - just me, my thoughts, and music - as a way to cope. That's when I realised how powerful movement can be, and I wanted to create a space where others could experience that too."

The focus of the initiative is not just on learning moves, but on using dance as a way to relax, let go of pressure, and reset the mind. Participants are encouraged to move freely and express themselves, rather than trying to be perfect.

Bringing people together through movement

A recent session at the Urban Playhouse, Fourways M on May 2 has attracted people who want to try something different from a normal workout. The environment is designed to be energetic, social, and welcoming, with music and guided movement.

What started online is now becoming an ongoing experience focused on movement, healing, and community, with more sessions expected as interest grows.

View the Instagram post below:

Gains attention online with positive reactions

A post from @iam_schabae showing the journey from idea to live sessions received strong engagement on Instagram. Comments showed excitement, with people saying they want to attend and others praising the concept and energy. The choreographer also posted the first session pictures on Instagram for Dance Therapy, @dance_therapy.sa.

tatsnkonzo said:

"I wanna come with my kids! ✨"

annie_paleman replied:

"Beautiful babe 💪💪"

tdo.thando_ noted:

"Love this!!!! 😍😍😍"

fimoney_ just added:

"Period!!!!😍😍😍"

h.a.v.i.c14 simply exclaimed:

"❤️❤️🔥🔥"

More Briefly News stories on dance

Samkeliso has gone viral for proving he is still unmatched in his own dance challenge, returning to show that no one in South Africa can perform his signature moves at his level, despite thousands of attempts online.

A British man is going viral after practising iStep dance moves ahead of his traditional wedding, with a TikTok clip showing him attempting to learn the coordinated steps as part of preparing for the ceremony, which left viewers amused and supportive.

A TikTok video of a group of white men enjoying amapiano dance moves has gone viral, with South Africans praising their energy, rhythm, and love for the genre, saying they fully embraced the culture and vibe of the performance.

Source: Briefly News