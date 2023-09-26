Cassper Nyovest is enjoying the positive feedback on his seventh studio album Solomon

The rapper recently reacted to Balmain Paris making its way to South Africa, hinting at possibly working with the brand as he has a song dedicated to it

Although Cassper has partnered with many well-known brands before, this collaboration would be something huge for him

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Cassper Nyovest dropped hints revealing his desire to collaborate with Balmain Paris once it launches in South Africa. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest released his seventh studio album Solomon to critical acclaim from fans. One of the project's highlights, Balmain might lead the rapper to work with the beloved Parisian brand.

Balmain Paris was recently announced to launch its first boutique in South Africa and Cassper contemplated a collaboration.

Cassper Nyovest hints at working with Balmain

In an Instagram announcement shared by Hypebeast, Balmain will be making its way to South Africa to open its first boutique at Sandton City's Diamond Walk toward the end of September 2023.

"Balmain is set to make its debut in South Africa with the opening of its first boutique in Sandton City's Diamond Walk."

senamiso._ said:

"Hawu Nyovi @casspernyovest they must hook you up first!"

In response to the news, Cassper Nyovest was out of words and simply responded "Hmmm," seemingly reflecting on a collaboration.

The news comes just a week following Cassper's history-making release of Solomon which features the fan-favourite song, Balmain.

He dropped some hints in response to the announcement where he cleverly showed how his impact could work to the Parisian brand's advantage:

Cassper Nyovest posted a video performing while wearing a Balmain jacket, hinting at his desire to partner with the brand. Image: casspernyovest Instagram story.

Source: Instagram

Fans show love to Cassper's song Balmain

It's no doubt that Balmain became a highlight for many listeners who tapped into Solomon. In the song, Cassper casually poked fun at the haters while flexing his financial muscle and fans couldn't get enough of it.:

wenzo_sa said:

"I love this song with everything in me!"

coachsandisefit24 responded:

"Thank you for this great masterpiece my brother."

leonardramz commented:

"Hip hop needed vibe and Cass got the memo, no cap."

moemedi_ranngogo praised:

"The GOAT is back on the throne...rhaaaa!"

franknio posted:

"My favourite track on the album!"

Ko3naMoko3na_ added:

"Balmain. You are goated bra!"

Solomon makes SA hip hop history

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed that Cassper Nyovest's album Solomon became the first hip hop project to peak at number one on iTunes in 2023.

The project has received a lot of love in the week that it has been out and continues to be a strong topic of discussion among rap fans.

The publication also shared Cassper's reaction to being on the cover of Apple Music's Rap Life sleeve following his album release.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News