Cassper Nyovest is still taking in the success of his new album, Solomon which has become a topic of discussion

The rapper was recently interviewed where he touched on some details about his project and was trolled over how the cameraman shot him

Mzansi was in stitches as the camera angle made Cassper appear shorter than he is

Mzansi mocked Cassper Nyovest about looking short in his 'Expresso Show' interview, saying the cameraman did it on purpose. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is still on the road promoting his album Solomon as well as performing on the African Throne tour with Nasty C. He was interviewed on the Expresso Show where he almost appeared to have dwarfism. Mufasa had Mzansi trolling him over the camera angle, saying that the cameraman did it on purpose.

Expresso Show cameraman does Cassper Nyovest dirty

In an interview clip shared by the Expresso Show, Cassper Nyovest revealed more details about his recently released album Solomon which has received rave reviews from listeners.

Mufasa spoke about his song Candlelight which he dedicated to AKA and was later critiqued by social media although now, fans were more concerned about Cassper's appearance rather than his words.

The rapper shot the interview standing up and from that angle and what may be a fish-eye lens, the rapper appeared shorter with a much bigger head than normal, his arms were also exaggerated to appear shorter.

"Writing has become therapy for @casspernyovest and he shares more about the process of writing 'Candlelight'."

Mzansi trolls Cassper over funny camera angle

Though there may have not been any malicious intent on the cameraman's part, that did not stop Mzansi and online users from trolling Cassper:

ChrisExcel102 said:

"The camera man needs to be fired .. what is this?"

HermaineM commented:

"It’s giving 'Bhut’Omdala.'"

TheVeZzy responded:

"The camera man did him dirty here!"

__eatzz asked:

"Who approved this camera angle??"

rufareeezus posted:

"He got them Cee-Lo Green arms!"

lungisilenkosi added:

"Why does he look so short, he's short yena mara camera angel is making it worse!"

Yxndza said:

"Why does he look like that? or does he look like that?"

Cassper graces Apple platforms

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Cassper Nyovest's reaction to his album Solomon peaking at number one on iTunes and making South African hip hop history.

The album was released on 15 September and is still the talk of the town with many listeners saying it might be Mufasa's best work yet.

The publication also covered Cassper's reaction to gracing Apple Music's Rap Life cover.

Source: Briefly News