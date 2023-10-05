Andile Mpisane shared an intense workout video that left netizens inspired to head back to the gym

Some fans even noticed that the goalie had lost a lot of weight as he had been working hard at the gym

The video was shared by Instagram blogger Musa Khawula who was warned not to be disrespectful to the married man

Andile Mpisane was motivated to go back to the gym, lost a lot of weight and then motivated his followers to follow suit. Image: @andilempisane10

Video of Andile working out trends

Royal AM captain Andile Mpisane shared an intense workout video that left netizens inspired to head back to the gym.

The video was shared by Instagram blogger Musa Khawula who was warned not to be disrespectful to the married man. This was because he referred to him as 'she.'

Besides that, some fans even noticed that the goalie had lost a lot of weight as he had been working hard at the gym.

Andile Mpisane was motivated to go back to the gym, lost a lot of weight and then motivated his followers to follow suit.

This is what Mzansi had to say:

crenkist said:

"It's hard working out if you're full. He sleeps on Egyptian Cotton, so it would be hard for him to wake and head to the gym. It’s a struggle when you’re not struggling."

ndebele.lungile warned:

"Jealousy! His sin is that he is not struggling like most of us."

cindy_makhathini_tango said:

"Well done Coco's dad. Things are working out."

stephengalane asked:

"Why do I feel like he went under the knife?"

keitumetsi_simba said:

"He lost so much weight, I need to be also bullied to lose weight."

fortunate_enaf said:

"Rich people do Surgery and then post gym selfies, I go to gym a year, no results. Stop deceiving us hle."

amara_patel26 joked:

"She with four kids and 1 unborn child doing very well for she football." career."

im_ladyo replied:

"Proof that this generation is sad continues to show. They just never give credit where it's due mara ke, eyes saw the good and the heart denies to recognize it because it's bitter...well we pray for the bitter hearts to heal. This social media thing."

_pawedwa said:

"Change is evident. Motivated to get back to the gym."

nontokozo_n lauded:

"Haibo, well done andile. He had gained a lot hey."

Thuli Mphongolo sparked BBL rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, the former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo was suspected to have gone under the knife.

This was because of a video showing unusual curves on her slender frame. Netizens felt as though she was being unfair to her body as she had a banging one before.

