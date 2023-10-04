A TikTok video of a young woman struggling to walk in high heels has gone viral, with netizens reacting with both stress and humour

The video shows the woman having a difficult time maintaining her balance and holding on for dear life, trying not to fall

Some netizens expressed concern for the woman's safety, while others joked about her situation

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

There's nothing like an uncomfortable shoe to ruin your day or have you looking silly in public.

A woman struggled to maintain her balance while trying to walk in crooked heels. Image: @mandy_b21/TikTok, The Attico Studio/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Video shows woman struggling to walk in high-heels

A TikTok video of a young woman struggling to maintain her balance while walking in a pair of crooked high heels in a shop.

The cameraman behind the video made it a point to follow the poor lady around the shop, showing how she was having a difficult time in the high heels and holding on for dear life, trying not to fall.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the video below:

Entertained netizens react to the video with stress and humour

It is best to avoid walking in unstable high heels whenever possible. If you do choose to wear high heels, be sure to choose a pair that is supportive and fits well. It is also important to take breaks throughout the day to give your feet a rest.

Netizens were left stressed by the woman's shoe struggle.

neliswa Zenani said:

"Imkhuba yo Pete."

lindamtoba.team commented:

" But why would you follow her just for content ."

Progress Aviwe commented:

" Mina ngingazikhipha shame ‍♀️."

Mandy Zungu replied:

"Akahamb ngezinyaw straight ."

kwanda_m wrote:

"Fashion world no Mr Price wenza nje."

mbalinonhlanhla43 said:

"Ngeke ulibone izulu ."

✨S I P H E S I H L E ✨ commented:

"Kanti kubangwa yin."

South African toddler wears big high heel boots to mall for the 1st time

In another article, Briefly News reported that starting with a lower heel height is best if you're new to wearing high heels. This will give you more stability and make learning how to walk in heels easier. Once you're comfortable with lower heels, you can gradually move up to higher heels.

One baby girl, however, didn't get this memo and decided to hit the mall with her mama rocking high-heeled boots.

A video posted on TikTok by @pam__43 shows the child holding onto her mother's hand as she walks in the big shoes for the first time trying to maintain her balance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News