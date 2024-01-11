Tino Chinyani showcased his dedication to fitness in a recent Instagram video

The viral video captured his various workout routines, including treadmill running and weightlifting

Social media users were inspired by Tino's commitment, praising his fitness journey and finding motivation for their own fitness goals

Tino Chinyani started the year on a healthy note by hitting the gym. The model and singer shared a video showing his impressive workout routine.

Tino Chinyani wowed Mzansi with his intense workout video. Image: @tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

Tino Chinyani hits the gym in video

South African-based Zimbabwean model Tino Chinyani recently showed his followers that looking good takes some hard work. The star who rose to prominence for dating talented South African actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema gave his followers a glimpse of how he keeps in shape.

We can all agree that Tino Chinyani is one of the hottest men in the Mzansi entertainment industry. Many people on social media have been wondering how the father of one keeps fit with his demanding schedule and booming career.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tino posted a video of his gym session. The model recorded different workout routines that he does, including running on the treadmill and lifting weights. He captioned the post:

"New year, same rhythm. "

Tino Chinyani's workout video inspires SA

Social media users praised the star for his impressive workout routines. Many said the video has motivated them to work out more this new year.

@jonathanhynd said:

"Champion Bro!! Keep up the great work!! Looking great! Salute!! "

@maria_amelia_raul commented:

"My prayer this year, to get a man as hot as Simz"

@that_zulu_chick added:

"Going in hard like always is the aim."

@godfreytafi commented:

"Dope shots. Dope edits. Dope dude."

