Penny Lebyane has defended mature women who love to wear swimming costumes from trolls who mocked them

The radio presenter said Mzansi thinks backwards if they still want wives to ask permission from their husbands to wear swimsuits

Lebyane is on vacation to Cape Town and has posted numerous pictures of her in a black swimsuit

While the rest of the country enjoys some time out at the beach and posting some sizzling content, some mature women were dragged for this. Penny Lebyane, one of the ladies who did this, has responded to the hate.

Penny Lebyane defends mature women

Radio personality Penny Lebyane has defended mature women who are comfortable enough to wear swimming costumes from trolls who mocked them.

Lebyane said Mzansi has backward thinking if they still expect wives to ask permission from their husbands to wear swimsuits. Or better yet, if they think such pictures should never be posted on the internet.

In a video shared on X, Lebyane said:

"I see I need permission from my husband to wear swimming costumes at the beach. What country is this? In 2024? You're so backwards."

Lebyane also warned people against comparing women and mocking them.

Penny posts sizzling vacay pics

Lebyane is on vacation to Cape Town. She has visited the beach numerous times and has posted pictures of her showing off some skin.

She is also trending on social media.

Nota Baloyi comes for Penny Lebyane

Penny celebrated her birthday by sharing a picture of her wearing a red swimsuit.

Nota Bayoli responded to her selfie and asked Penny to stop embarrassing her son.

"What’s the difference between your 18-year-old son having his peers see his “mom” thirst trapping & a grown woman sleeping with 15-year-olds? Why not post your birthday cards? Why thirst trap at all? Ama2000 are not supposed to see you as competition if they’re ever to respect you!"

