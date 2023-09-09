One woman showed her TikTok followers that she was having a big problem with her coily natural hair

The lady makes content all about her 4c afro, and one of the videos shows that it was in a bad state

Many people had questions about why the woman's hair was falling out at such an alarming rate in her TikTok video

A woman showed the internet a big problem she was having with her hair. The lady went viral with her video on TikTok.

A TikTok video shows a woman's 4chair falling out in clumps, left many worried. Image: @anointiega

The video received thousands of likes from people. Many others commented, curious to know if a woman found the solution to her shedding hair.

Woman loses hair rapidly in TikTok video

One lady, @anointingea, was worried about her hair and showed people that it was falling out. In the video, she was complaining that it often happens to her.

Watch the video below to see how she addressed the issue:

TikTok users discuss hair loss

People commented on the video worried about the lady's hair. Many speculated about what could be causing hair fall out.

Perfectorganicshaircare said:

"Check your iron levels too, do protein treatments, keep your hair stretched always."

butterfly01 wrote:

"This why I relaxed my hair… and my hair sheds soooo much whenever I was on my period."

Elle Woods added:

"My hair sheds the same way wow."

charlotte commented:

"It happens to me just don't touch it."

Deborah A warned:

"Gurl make sure it’s not aloepecia or anything."

therealtiara wondered:

"OMG?!? Is that normal."

chichiandsaint guessed:

"That's not shedding I think that's hair fall."

People fascinated by long hair

Many people love to see creators with long hair. One woman went viral for relaxing her hair after being seven years natural.

