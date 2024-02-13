The Podcast and Chill with MacG team spoke out about Tyla’s historic Grammy win for the inaugural Best African Music Performance

MacG applauded Tyla’s team but mentioned that they should work with someone more talented

His statement had his co-hosts shocked because he alluded to Tyla not being talented enough

MacG dropped jaws when he shaded Tyla following her Grammy win. His co-hosts on Podcast And Chill seemed to disagree with him as he alluded to her being untalented.

MacG threw major shade at Tyla after she bagged her first Grammy. Image: @macgunleashed, @tyla

MacG claims Tyla is not talented

On the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG, the team touched on Tyla’s historic win at the 66th Grammys. Tya won the inaugural Best African Music Performance, beating the likes of Davido, Musa Keys and Ayra Starr.

MacG, Sol Phenduka and the Ghost Lady agreed that Tyla’s team is doing an excellent job with her career. It was MacG’s sentiments regarding her being untalented that shifted the mood.

"Imagine if they worked with someone who was really talented."

Sol Phenduka disagreed with MacG and said that Tyla is talented. He mentioned her latest release, Truth or Dare.

Reiterating his point, MacG said her team would do wonders if they worked with a talented singer like Msaki

Watch the video posted by @MeshackBevhula below:

Netizens agree with MacG

Some people agreed to disagree with MacG, and they, too, shared their thoughts on the matter.

@SciTheComedist argued:

“Bro will forever say his thoughts. Even when he’s wrong, I get him. Water was not even in the top 10 of good songs that were released in SA. The dance perhaps made it bigger... and the team monetized on that.”

@siya_mtsweni said:

“I feel like MacG sometimes just says whatever comes to mind. He speaks his mind, making him the most real OG.”

@MpeshWP mentioned:

“This guy is a REAL HATER, honestly.95% of the time he hates.”

@Nkosiyaphila1 corrected:

“No, this is taken out of context; the guy is saying imagine other good artists if Tyla’s management also managed them, they will also make it thus far as Tyla’s is. He is not saying Tyla is not talented.”

Tyla celebrated being youngest African Grammy winner

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla cemented her name in the history books after she won a Grammy Award on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

This win made Tyla the youngest African to ever receive a Grammy Award at the age of 22 years.

