After a short wait, Tyla officially delivered the music video for Truth or Dare

The video keeps to an early 2000s aesthetic, and fans can't get enough of it

Netizens praised Tyla for her crisp visuals as well as her amazing music

Fans showed love to Tyla after she dropped the 'Truth or Dare' music video. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla has finally released the music video for her latest single, Truth or Dare. The singer kept to her old-school aesthetic and delivered a striking visual to compliment the spicy love story and amazing song.

Tyla drops off Truth or Dare music video

Keeping to her promise after recently dropping a teaser, Tyla is back with the music video for her latest single, Truth or Dare.

Not only did she deliver another early 2000s-inspired visual, but the Johannesburg singer also called on her music video husband, Geo, who was her man in the Water music video.

Staying true to her lyrics, Tyla blows her inconsistent man off and drives off with her friend, but Geo races after them in what soon turns into a high-speed chase with adrenaline junkie Tyla playing a hard-to-get:

Fans react to Tyla's music video

Netizens are raving about the Truth or Dare music video and have given it a huge thumbs-up:

4pantheress was excited:

"You always serve visuals, I can’t wait for this album!"

sheisTylerV was impressed:

"It’s sooooo cute! Love a music video with great storytelling."

zandeadams5270 praised Tyla:

"Tyla's music videos never disappoint. I mean, she's the whole package!"

nasimaleem was confident in Tyla:

"There’s something about this album roll out that really makes me believe tyla has an amazing team behind her."

@rz2pp was happy:

"Tyla is really bringing back that vibe in music that we missed."

bliss2141 showed love to Tyla:

"And just like that, Tyla has another hit in her hands. I’m really rooting for her."

Tyla celebrates her birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla celebrating her 22nd birthday:

CindyBezuidenh6 said:

"Happy birthday, Tyla. May you continue to be even greater, blessed and successful with God’s favour and protection over you."

The singer was recently snapped with Chris Brown at her birthday party, which raised concern among netizens.

