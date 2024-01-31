Tyla recently teased a music video for Truth or Dare ahead of the premiere

The singer had the Tygers amped after seeing the old-school visuals for her song

Netizens can't wait to see Tyla's new video and praised her artistry

Fans were ecstatic after watching a preview of Tyla's visuals for 'Truth or Dare.' Images: tyla

Tyla is gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming music video. After releasing her latest single, the singer is ready to drop the Truth or Dare visuals and gave fans a sneak peek with a teaser.

Tyla previews new music video

Coming from a phenomenal 2023, Tyla plans to keep the ball rolling in the new year with fresh music and visuals. The now 22-year-old singer shared a snippet of her upcoming music video for Truth or Dare.

Keeping to her signature early 2000s-inspired style, from the fashion to the visual, Tyla seemingly plays hard-to-get while at the centre of a high-speed chase with her love interest.

Tyla's on-screen lover, Geo, was also the lead in the Water visuals. Looks like someone has a music video husband, and fans will get more of their chemistry on Friday, 2 February 2024:

Fans weigh in on Tyla's teaser

The notifications are turned on, and netizens can't wait to watch Tyla's music video in its entirety:

lisamadibe was ready for the video:

"We are ready, Grammy Award winner!"

tedicalaura said:

"This song is big. Another global hit after Water."

jordantylon hyped Tyla up:

"Vocals: 10/10. Visuals: 10/10. You’re just: dat/gurl."

alainaseethal wrote:

"The world ain’t ready for this one, sis!"

ntuthukofreeman was excited:

"The world definitely can't wait. Including me!"

viwe_martins announced:

"Truth Or Dare is the new supreme and I'm so serious!"

phume22 posted:

"You just keep winning with this music thing!"

sharonnkamo was impressed:

"South Africans are doing too much! How do y'all make this happen and handle this much awesomeness every day?"

Tyla's Water music video reaches milestone.

In an earlier report, Briefly News revealed that Tyla's Water music video had reached a huge milestone in just three months.

Not only did fans love the song, but the music video was the cherry on top, where many Tygers believed it complimented the song very well.

