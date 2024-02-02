Podcaster MacG was praised for helping a broke student with her fees, enabling her to graduate in April

Social media users showered the Podcast & Chill host with praise and heartwarming messages for his generosity

Some social media users express interest in receiving similar help with their outstanding fees

MacG has received massive praise on social media after helping a broke student with her fees. The Podcast & Chill host allegedly admitted to paying off the outstanding fees for his fan to graduate in April.

‘Podcast & Chill’ host MacG was praised for helping a fan. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

MacG praised for helping his follower

Popular podcaster MacG is the gift that keeps on giving. The star was showered with praise for his generosity. This comes after a fan with the handle @manddyy_m announced that the star agreed to pay off her fees. She wrote:

"@podcastwithmacg is paying for my fees guys!!! Omd I'm going to graduate and get my qualification in April phakama chiller!!! thank you so much to the network and the chiller members @MacGUnleashed @Solphendukaa."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to news of MacG's generosity

Social media was awash with heartwarming messages for MacG and the Podcast & Chill team. Many hailed them for stretching out their hands to help those in need.

@JackzMind said:

"Man! I love to see this. My family working overtime, congratulations Mandy ❤️ Cc: @podcastwithmacg"

@Miss_Seemise commented:

"Congratulations mama!!! Now start preparing for that graduation!! April is just here…"

@TshepoLekgetho added:

"@manddyy_m can you please also help me to campaign for my outstanding fees also, kindly check my pinned tweet "

@girl_girlT wrote:

"Love it for you! Congratulations "

@usbuyiselo added:

"I really wanna tag lezi ezazithi they must cancel MacGee."

Shaun Stylist gives money to the needy in viral video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star and musician Shaun Stylist caused a buzz when his video giving away money to the less privileged went viral on social media.

Social media users were recently left debating when a video of the flamboyant musician and reality TV star Shaun Stylist went viral. The star, also popular for his unmatched style, showed that he has a heart of gold.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News