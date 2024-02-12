A TikTok video of a woman sharing her experience of childhood trauma gained 3 million views

Many women connected with her message and shared their own stories about similar experiences

The candid video is a powerful reminder of resilience and the possibility of healing from past trauma

One woman is turning her pain into purpose. In a TikTok confession, she revealed that she was once pregnant with her stepfather's child.

Survivor of parental abuse

She @theeempress811 stitched together a past photo showing her belly bump. The lady emphasised that she is a survivor who has overcome childhood abuse.

"Let me remind you to take your pain, your trauma and your struggles and turn it into purpose. Healing is not easy but if you never take the steps to get there you’ll forever be bound to the things that hurt you. Thank God I’m not where I used to be and I look forward to where I’m going."

Overcoming traumatic past

She thanked God that she survived her traumatic past and said she looks forward to the future.

Video creates community of healing

What started as one woman's brave confession soon became a platform for others to share their stories of overcoming adversity.

The comment section is flooded with messages of support and solidarity, creating a sense of community among survivors.

@mawenke wrote:

"From us women who never went through this, we are so sorry you had to go through this. "

@Oluchi stated:

"And just like that, I’m back ok with being single. Gotta protect my children.❤️"

@AlessandRa posted:

"My mom swore I was competing with her. "

@Lingling mentioned:

"Man as a single mother with a girl this is so scary! I’m so sorry this happened to you!"

@Shaye _Shaye shared:

"I'm living proof you can overcome this. Not a stepfather but my aunt's husband. I'm a survivor and you are too. ✊"

@dawnsmith633 mentioned:

"Do you know how much power that could be in one room if all the women who have been through this could stand together? ❤️"

@MrsThompson added:

"Although I didn’t get pregnant by my so-called stepdad, I can relate. I’m healing and I’m becoming a better person."

@leo_queen1808 added:

"Thank you for being the voice for the voiceless and giving all these women the strength to come forward. That's one step to their healing. "

