Gospel heavyweight Hlengiwe Mhlaba shared her story of surviving depression and mental illness

Hlengiwe said she witnessed her mother being physically abused by her father when she was young.

Hlengiwe told Briefly News that she has been with the Ungazibulali Organisation for years and will be a speaker at their conference

Gospel heavyweight Hlengiwe Mhlaba has opened up about how her childhood trauma drove her to depression and how she overcame it. Image: @mhlabahlengs

Mental illness and depression are huge societal issues that must be addressed and discussed. Gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba took a stand and opened up about surviving depression and mental health.

Hlengiwe opens up about surviving depression and mental health

After years of silence, Hlengiwe Mhlaba took the initiative and shared her story of surviving depression and mental illness. The Dwala Lam hitmaker dealt with her issues through music and entertaining fans on stage.

According to ZiMoja, Hlengiwe grew up seeing her mother being physically abused by her father. The star told ZiMoja that she had contemplated taking her own life many times:

"After realising that it was not worth killing myself, I decided to write a song about my mental illness, which was caused by my abusive father.

"Seeing my mother crying every day and our poor background is what led to me going straight into depression. I spent a lot of time unhappy and always criticising my life until I decided to go for therapy."

Hlengiwe further mentioned that she is still haunted by her childhood trauma and that images of her mother being abused by her father still flash through her mind sometimes.

"The doctor told me that I was going through a severe mental breakdown and that is why everything that was happening around me didn't make sense. I was always angry at my family and I started to distance myself from people," she shared.

Hlengiwe raises awareness about depression and mental illness

In an interview with Briefly News, the gospel singer shared that as part of her healing process, she joined forces with the Ungazibulali Organisation to go around the country and raise awareness about the issue of depression and mental illness:

"I am an official ambassador of the Ungazibulali Organisation, and I have been with the organisation since it started. The organisation is close to my heart because I relate with the awareness campaign and the issues they are targeting, which are suicide, depression and mental illness."

Hlengiwe Mhlaba also mentioned that depression is a severe disease that must be addressed.

"Celebrities are the ones who are more affected with depression and suicidal thoughts and this Ungazibulali awareness campaign is going to save our community," she said.

Hlengiwe shared that she will be one of the guest speakers on Saturday, 26 August 2023 at the annual Ungazibulali Awareness Campaign in Sandton.

"I would like to advise my colleagues in the entertainment industry people in general to speak out and stop bottling things up and seek help. If they can do that, we will be able to break this and hopefully put a stop to it, because honestly, suicide is a huge problem that needs everyone to join in and help us fight it," she said.

