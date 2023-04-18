Gospel musician Hlengiwe Mhlaba spoke up against cyberbullying and body shaming

Hlengiwe shared her pain and disappointment over being mocked on social media for her outfit

Hlengiwe called for an end to bullying and body shaming, highlighting the harmful impact on mental health

Hlengiwe Mhlaba reacts to being body shamed. Images: mhlabahlengs

Source: Instagram

Gospel musician Hlengiwe Mhlaba spoke out against cyberbullying and body shaming after being mocked on social media for wearing a MaXhosa dress during a performance with Joyous Celebration at the Durban ICC on 9 April.

Hlengiwe speaks on cyberbullying and body shaming

Hlengiwe, known for her hit song Uyalalela, expressed her pain and disappointment at the hurtful comments she received, saying that while she has ignored her haters in the past, this time it was heartbreaking.

As a public figure, Hlengiwe has faced criticism and mockery before, but this recent incident struck a chord with her. She emphasised that she is human with feelings, and the hurtful words go straight to her heart.

She also highlighted the impact of cyberbullying on others, especially children who may not have the same resilience as her.

Mhlaba says she cannot change the way she was made

DailySun reports that the Remember Me singer spoke out against the culture of mocking and making fun of others, saying that it needs to stop, and she hopes that her experience will be a turning point. She called on people to learn and accept that she would not change how God created her body. The gospel star wants to end the bullying and body shaming cycle, not just for herself but for others.

Hlengiwe also shared her support for local black-owned businesses by wearing MaXhosa clothing and other South African-made items during her performance. However, she was disappointed that people still criticised her. Mhlaba expressed that she was proud to support local entrepreneurs and wear African fashion, but some people failed to see beyond their negativity.

The MaXhosa fashion brand is South Africa's Gucci. Many celebrities, including John Kani, have worn it to international film premieres. According to The Citizen, high fashion brands such as Italy's Etro have allegedly copied the fashion brand's unique print.

Seeing Hlengiwe wearing a Maxhosa gown that cost an arm and a leg was no surprise, as she is one of the leading Mzansi gospel stars. The Esphambanweni hitmaker has been in the music industry for over a decade and has sold numerous albums, earning her awards such as the Crown Gospel Awards.

