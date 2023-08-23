Actress and YouTuber Stephanie Ndlovu shared that she's taken a break from alcohol and it has been four months

Stephanie said that one of the reasons she stopped drinking alcohol had to do with her health, although it's not the main reason

Netizens reacted positively to the clip, as some also shared their alcohol break journeys on the comments

Actress Stephanie Ndlovu shared on her Youtube channel that she is on an alcohol break and that it has four months. Image: @miss_sandows

Actress and YouTuber Stephanie has put alcohol on hold. The actress shared that she's in her fourth month of not drinking and she's happy with her progress.

Stephanie shares her alcohol break journey

Stephanie Ndlovu shared her alcohol break journey on Tuesday, 22 August 2023, on her YouTube channel alongside her husband Hungani Ndlovu. The actress shed light on why she had stopped drinking alcohol and some of the reasons for not drinking any more.

stephanie said:

"For the past four months I haven't had alcoholic beverages and one of the reasons had to do with health. I've been on this weight loss journey.

"I found that when I had a drink it seldom ends at one glass of wine, and then when you convert all those calories it goes to a bit of a binge weekend, so I was just like, this is not helping me in any shape or form. But it's not the main reason."

Watch the video below:

Stephanie shared that she had been going back and forth about whether she wanted to go on a sabbatical.

"I'm still on that sabbatical and I wonder if it's still a sabbatical, if it's going to stay a sabbatical or if I'm not going to drink forever," Stephanie shared.

According to TimesLIVE , influencer Mihlali Ndamase is also on an alcohol break. She posted on her timeline that she is celebrating 30 days of no alcohol:

"I'm celebrating 30 days sober. I did it. I'm at my happiest, peak of my productivity and healthiest alcohol-free. I haven't felt this good in months. This has been by far the best decision I've made."

Netizens share their non-drinking journeys

The YouTube video got many netizens sharing their remarkable journey of sober days. Others found this very informative:

@roselineuiras8603 shared:

"This hit home for me. It’s very important to sit with oneself to ask the important questions."

@aphelelesibali6355 praised:

"What an amazing amazing video. One needed, with so much depth and truth. I love. Well Fam I’m also on on a journey of living intentionally. I’ve set aside time each and every day to spend studying the Word of God in order to deepen my relationship with him."

@leratomaseko9591 shared:

"Also recently stopped drinking, mainly coz I felt really convicted in my spirit and also I felt like I was living a double life.

"Saturdays I would drink and get tipsy at braais, then Sundays I'm lifting my hands high praising Jesus. I was like nope, I need to decide to do one, cannot do both.

"It's not easy though, I still crave alcohol, especially on weekends. But God has been so good and has helped me fight the urge to drink each time. So Steph, you've got this girl!"

@MrsJay-il5db thanked:

"Informative and insightful conversation, praying that God sustain you on your journey. Thanks Steph for uplifting women through difficult seasons."

@busisiwedlamini437 shared:

"I’m on my 18th day alcohol free. I had a deep conviction and would feel so guilty after drinking. Through my journey of struggling to stop I realised I’m an emotional drinker. I didn’t like alcohol that much but I found it comforting. Once I realised my why, it was a bit easier to actually stop. The journey is difficult but therapy is helping."

@sithuthukilezama8744 praised:

"Great one! I think I want to actually start and be consistent with my hobbies. I have a tendency to isolate and eat a lot of junk. Having good hobbies and habits can change one’s health and wellness. I’m game for the journey! Thank you Ndlovu’s!!"

Stephanie and hubby released their first short film

