Wandi Ndlovu has decided to leave South Africa behind and relocate permanently to Nigeria

Former reality TV star of This Body Works for Me fame reportedly sold all of her belongings on Facebook Marketplace

Ndlovu is now allegedly an exotic dancer at Silverfox Exotic Night Club as she looks to earn a better living

Wandi Ndlovu saw an opportunity to turn her life around, and she took it. The former reality TV star now works at a nightclub in Nigeria.

Former reality TV Star Wandi Ndlovu is now an exotic dancer working at an adult club. Image: @wandi_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Wandi Ndlovu packs her bags

The feisty and controversial reality TV star has reportedly moved to Nigeria permanently. Wandi Ndlovu has decided to ditch South Africa for greener pastures.

According to @MDNnewss, Wandi Ndlovu sold all her personal belongings on Facebook Marketplace to permanently move to Nigeria. Ndlovu received an offer to strip at the Silverfox Exotic Night Club on Victoria Island in Lagos. The X post reads:

"She couldn't resist the offer; the money was too good...She is not settling for the poverty in SA, I am glad she is going where the grass is greener."

Mzansi reacts to Wandi's bold move

South Africans had nothing positive to say about this move. Many people made jokes about Wandi's courageous decision to up and leave.

@SthembiD:

"I don't like stupid adult workers. Be smart in this game maan."

@Lothando12:

"They must not include us please when shiiiiiiii hits the fan!"

@UrbanStreetZAL:

"Shame, man that’s why I'll never vote for ANC so my daughter doesn’t become a an exotic dancer."

@stallionheat:

"These 2Ks will cause their parents to die due to stress. Of all the places she could go to, she chose Lagos?"

@Sphe____:

"Nigeria of all places? Damn, what a downgrade."

Wandi Ndlovu blasts Moja Love

In a previous report from Briefly News, Wandi Ndlovu went on a rant on her Instagram Live to put the producers of This Body Works for Me on blast and stated why she would not return to the show.

Wandi Ndlovu said the production portrays her negatively and admitted that she does, at times, say things she does not mean, but they never hide those scenes. Because of her grievances, Wandi made it known that she would not be partaking in the reunion special.

