Prince Kaybee was unbothered by a fan who removed all the songs he had on his Playlist, calling him a traitor

The star was dragged recently on social media for supporting New Zealand instead of the Boks

The Charlotte hitmaker responded to the fans on Twitter that as long as it makes them happy

Prince Kaybee responded to a fan who deleted his music from their playlist. Image: @princekaybee

Source: Instagram

House DJ and producer Prince Kaybee was under fire after he shared a picture of him wearing the All Blacks rugby jersey in support of the team.

Fans delete Prince Kaybee's music from his Playlist

Bathong South Africans have no mercy. Prince Kaybee was dragged by netizens recently, and one decided to remove all the songs he downloaded from the Playlist, but the DJ was unbothered by this stunt.

The X user @NubianSen shared a screenshot of Prince Kaybee's music that he had and now has deleted, calling him a traitor.

"All deleted. I don’t support people who will choose strangers over their own. Charity begins at home."

Prince Kaybee was dragged online over the past weekend after revealing online that he is supporting New Zealand as they played the final game at the Rugby World Cup against the Springboks.

Prince Kaybee responds to a netizen

Shortly after the supporter shared the tweet, the Charlotte hitmaker responded to the tweet and wrote:

"Lol, as long as deleting serves your happiness, all that matters."

Shortly after the DJ shared the response, netizens flooded the comment section and shared their thoughts on the matter:

@makhosemvelo said:

"I'm happy I never had any songs ..... imagine having to listen to a traitor."

@Jeannykholopane wrote:

"Lol, I saw this on my TL yesterday, and I didn’t think it was this deep. The way KB is, he probably has a lot going on in his life than just music, hence these responses. On the other side, I thought people are allowed to choose teams they want to support publicly?"

@Tebogorupett responded:

"Nawe uyaphapha Kaybee man."

@MabhekeshN said:

"Who deletes "Charlotte" for clout?"

@sbu_mthembu said:

"Maturity is understanding that people can have different opinions on various subjects and loyalty without degrading or not respecting their craft or trade."

@MachanganeB said:

"So your personal life can change how people feel about your music unreal."

