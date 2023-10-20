Prince Kaybee has expressed his opinion on the number of shoes a person should own, stating that there is no need for individuals to have more than four pairs

This declaration sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting his view and others emphasizing the freedom to collect as many shoes as one desires, particularly in the case of sneakers

While some concurred with Prince Kaybee's stance, it was evident that his statement was intended as a personal perspective

Prince Kaybee has shared his opinion about the number of shoes one person must own. The outspoken star shared his thoughts on social media.

Prince Kaybee’s opinion on shoes divided social media users. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee says a person must not own more than 4 pairs of shoes

Social media was recently divided when controversial music producer Prince Kaybee shared his thoughts on the pairs of shoes a person must own.

We all know there are people addicted to shoes and have more than 100 pairs of shoes. Some even have expensive collections that have made the news on social media.

Prince Kaybee believes all that is unnecessary. The star who claims to have only four pairs of shoes headed to his Twitter page and said there is no need for a person to have more than four pairs of shoes. The post read:

"There’s no need to have more than 4 pairs of shoes. *My Opinion*"

Prince Kaybee's opinion on shoes divides Mzansi

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the Gugulethu hitmaker's opinion. Some agreed with him, others feel if a person can afford to buy shoes, they should buy as many as they want.

@SelfmadeKartoon wrote:

"Re tlhatswa dipelo... Some of us grew up hard... I think 50 will be enough!!!! I'm gna keep collecting sneakers til the death of me..."

@SirBrayneZA added:

"Partially agree, but in sneakers; just go wild broskie "

@Lunathii_Drops said:

"This is how I feel about underwear."

@ItsMgidlana commented:

"Applicable only when you have more than 4 whips "

@Mtho_Bheki013 noted:

"That "My Opinion" says a lot guys let us normalise to read carefully and listen attentively. "

