The issue surrounding Will and Jada Smith has gotten worldwide coverage as everyone seems to have something to say about it

Rick Ross recently gave his thoughts on the situation, advising fans that a prenuptial agreement is the way to go in cases like these

Fans agreed with The biggest boss when he said that Jada ruined marriage for other women

Rick Ross advised fans to get a prenup before considering marriage in light of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's issues.

As Jada Pinkett Smith continues with the Worthy book tour, sharing unknown truths about her life and marriage, Rick Ross has given his two cents about the situation. The Maybach Music hitmaker said Jada ruined marriage for other women and prospective wives.

He went on to advise that getting a prenup is the best decision for any couple looking into getting married in light of Will and Jada's situation.

Rick Ross weighs in on Will and Jada issue

In light of the Will and Jada Pinkett Smith situation, where Jada revealed that not only have she and Will been separated for over seven years, but she also opened up about Tupac being the love of her life.

Rick Ross shared his thoughts on the whole situation, saying the best decision a couple can go for is getting a prenuptial agreement.

He went on to say that Jada's revelations are "bad for business" for other ladies, insinuating that men will always look back to it when making decisions with their women:

"Ladies, this Jada Pinkett sh*t is bad for business for you all."

Fans discuss Rick Ross' advise

A slew of supporters agreed with Rick Ross on this one and shared his sentiments about marriage:

Manny_867 said:

"Ninjas need to stay wise especially when it comes to marriage."

WildChi01087165 responded:

"The risks are too high."

thegoodnutsco commented:

"The jig is up. Jade is a wake-up call. Focus on your mission and nothing else. Only marry a woman who wants to help you fulfil your mission—marry for that and nothing else."

On the other hand, some online viewers weren't moved by the Mafia Music rapper's comments:

T_Mohlaloga said:

"Ruined if for who? How are we innit? Please please we have enough problems in SA hle."

Will Smith supports Jada amid backlash

In a recent report, Briefly News covered online reactions to Will Smith standing by Jada Pinkett Smith's side and supporting her despite the turmoil of their marriage.

The couple has been married since 1997 and Jada revealed that they separated seven years ago, but it seems Will has not let that get in the way of how he feels for Jada.

The Red Table Talk host revealed in an interview that she was taken aback when Will referred to her as his wife during his altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars.

