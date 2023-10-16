Will Smith finally broke his silence Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir Worthy and said he applauded her

The award-winning actor said if he read the book 30 years ago, he would have hugged her more

The actress now author revealed that she and Will have been living separate lives for six years now

Will Smith reached out to his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, following the release of her memoir Worthy.

Will Smith showed Jada Pinkett Smith love and support for her memoir, 'Worthy'. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How Will Smith reacted to Jada's memoir

In a video shared by @APEntertainment, Jada was a guest on Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, who read out a letter Will Smith wrote a letter to Jada Pinkett Smith following the release of her memoir Worthy.

The award-winning actor applauded her. In addition to that, Will said that if he read the book 30 years ago, he would have hugged her more.

“I applaud and honour you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I will start now. Welcome to the author's club, I love you endlessly. Now go get some merlot, and take a rest."

Jada reacts to Will's letter

After Shetty read the letter, Jada Pinkett laughed and said that was the reason why she could not divorce the 'joker.'

"He knows I can't have some merlot. That's beautiful. That's why I cannot divorce that joker."

Watch the clip below:

The Smiths separated 7 years ago in 2016

The actress now turned author revealed that she and Will have been living separate lives for six years now.

In an interview with People Magazine, Jada revealed:

“We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got a deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

The Set It Off actress also mentioned that she was shocked when he referred her to his wife after the Oscars slap.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith allegedly start divorce proceedings

In a previous report from Briefly News, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have allegedly filed to end their 25-year marriage. Sources said that this was due to irreconcilable differences in their marriage.

Their marriage has always been under scrutiny following Jada and August Alsina's entanglement saga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News