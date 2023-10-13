Jada Pinkett Smith sparked controversy by revealing her separation from her husband Will Smith in 2016, raising questions about their marriage dynamics and her connection to Tupac Shakur

Despite speculation, Jada insists she and Tupac were only friends and even considered him a brother

Their high school friendship has gained attention as Jada prepares to share more about their complex relationship in her upcoming book Worthy

Jada Pinkett Smith has been trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star recently made headlines when she revealed that she has been separated from her husband Will Smith since 2016. The news made fans question the dynamics of their marriage, including her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur's relationship is still being questioned by many. Image: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Gene Shaw/Getty Images and Amy Sussman/WireImage

Unpacking Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac's complex relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith swears that she never had a romantic relationship with Tupac Shakur, but many social media users find that hard to believe. The stars who met when they were still in high school reportedly became inseparable but did not date.

Tupac and Jada's relationship came into the spotlight ahead of the release of the Girls Trip star's book, Worthy. Jada reportedly spilt some tea about her complex relationship in the highly anticipated book.

A social media user with the handle @humuorn_ gave fans a better understanding of the two stars' relationship starting from when and how they met. According to the viral thread, Jada and Tupac went to the same high school, The Baltimore School for the Arts, located in Baltimore, Maryland, where they first met and Tupac also took ballet in the 1980s. The two met on their first day of high school.

Here's what Jada Pinkett Smith says about her relationship with Tupac

Jada has maintained that she and the Dear Mama rapper were just friends. The star recently spoke about their friendship saying they never thought about going out.

The star even regarded the late rapper as her brother.

