The lifeless body of Magistrate Mamello Thamae, who had gone missing, was found in the car boot in Lesotho

Thamae's husband was arrested in Lesotho after he was questioned and led authorities to his wife's deceased body

South Africans are shocked that the husband is implicated in Thamae's demise and want him to face the full might of the law

Mamello Thamae was found dead after her disappearance. Image: Stock photo/Getty and SAPoliceSevice/Twitter

MOKHOTLONG - Missing regional court Magistrate Mamello Thamae, 40, was found dead in her car boot in Lesotho after she and her husband were reported missing from their Free State home.

Regional Court Magistrate found dead

Her 40-year-old husband, Lehlohonolo Maketoane was arrested in Lesotho after he showed police Thamae's lifeless body in the car boot at a guest house in Mokhotlong.

According to Captain Loraine Earle, a police spokesperson, it is alleged that Thamae returned to her home on 21 September. The following morning, at approximately 4am, their vehicle was seen departing from their residence, reported News24.

Police dead magistrate's husband

Earle mentioned that the car's location was traced to Lesotho, at one of the guest houses in Mokhotlong. The Lesotho Mounted police questioned the husband, who revealed the deceased body of his wife in the car's boot.

The husband is detained in Lesotho, awaiting extradition to South Africa, possibly facing charges of kidnapping and murder. The police are still investigating the case.

Magistrate's death disturbs SA

@jay31324437 commented:

"Basotho are doing their nonsense here."

@Khollly asked:

"Did he say how he managed to cross the border with a corpse in his boot? Those people must account."

@stefano6517 mentioned:

"Horrible person. He does not deserve to live. Condolences to the family."

@MLFLL1 posted:

"What drives men to kill their women and children? It's sickening."

@LuckyKunene2024 wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace. And I hope the evil man stays in Lesotho, the prisons there are worse. Over hear they eat desserts."

