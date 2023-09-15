Police are searching for Letitia Bucks, a 29-year-old woman who disappeared during a church service in Kimberly five months ago

Bucks went missing after telling her mother she was going to the bathroom and never returned

Some South Africans say the police should question the church members to find out what happened to Bucks

KIMBERLY - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape is still searching for a 29-year-old woman who went missing during a church service in Kimberly five months ago.

29-year-old Letitia Bucks mysteriously disappeared during a church service. Images: SAPS/Facebook & Stock Photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Letitia Bucks was last seen on 16 April at church in Florianville.

Young woman disappears after going to the bathroom

According to the SAPS website, during the church service, Bucks told her mother she was heading to the bathroom but did not return.

At the time of her disappearance, she was dressed in a black and white dress, a pink and red hoody tracksuit jacket and white flops.

Police have asked the public for any assistance in finding the young woman. Police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam assured the public that any information handed to the police about Bucks' disappearance would be treated as confidential.

Anyone with a tip is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kelaegile Emily Mosala at 079 492 2681 or 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app.

In another missing person case in Kimberly, Sam said 29-year-old Hei-Monique van der Westhuizen was found after she went missing on Monday, reports IOL.

Sam thanked the public for the help and reminded people there is no waiting period to file a missing person's case.

South Africans want church members investigated

Many South Africans are puzzled by Bucks' disappearance during a church service. Some felt that the police needed to investigate the members of the church who were present that day.

Here are some comments:

Murumpisi Omniscient said:

"Church members must be investigated."

Sbongile Sheila said:

"Mention the church's name, please."

Nathwala Malanga Legodi said:

"These churches, that's why I'm not going to those buildings anymore, no Jehovah uyazibonela KUBI."

Moses Tebogo Kgopa said:

"It seems there is no place that is safe in South Africa."

Kelebogile Valentia commented:

"Ask those demons hiding behind the church and uniform."

Angela Bianca Mphana said:

"Praying for her safe return "

