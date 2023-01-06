One woman has not given up hope in finding her missing friend who vanished over five years ago

Twitter user, Nomvelo Makhanya, shared her friend's story, claiming that in her heart she knows her friend is still alive

People showed love and care, commenting on how unreal the whole situation sounds

Not having closure is one of the hardest things. One lady lost her friend five years ago when she mysteriously went missing, however, she believes she is still out there somewhere.

Twitter user Nomvelo Makhanya still has hope in finding her friend who has been missing for five years. Image: Twitter / Nomvelo Makhanya

Source: Twitter

When people go missing and are not found, dead or alive, it leaves family and friends with a gaping hole that can never be filled.

Twitter user Nomvelo Makhanya lost her best friend five years ago when she vanished into thin air. Karabo did not tell anyone she was leaving or had plans to go anywhere and friends and family did not expect her to just disappear. So, her missing came as a huge shock that no one could explain.

Karabo’s body has not been found and her friend believes she is still alive. Five years is a long time but she refuses to give up hope.

“The year is 2023… and almost 5 years later… my friend is still missing ”

Mzansi citizens share their sincere sympathies and shock

The story just seems unreal. People feel that something does not add up and that Karabo might very well still be alive.

Take a look:

@Ntsundu_ said:

“I am sorry. I hope you guys find her one day, below is my friend she was last seen 2017 and her friends were so cocky to help us .I still don't believe she's missing.”

@realboitumelom said:

“I recall seeing the tweets about her missing. So heartbreaking. Not even having her body to lay her to rest and giving her loved ones some form of closure.”

@Trixx_Ray said:

“This case doesn’t make sense to me, can’t begin to imagine how those who were close to her are taking this.”

@Mpho_RD said:

“Just like that, in broad daylight, heartbreaking! Were CCTV cameras, that must have been many around Bram at the time, looked into then?”

@ThembyBae said:

“How does one disappear just like that? No trace nothing... no man.”

40-year-old man arrested for the murder and kidnapping of EFF's Thobile Skhosana, South Africans saddened

In related news, Briefly News reported that after nearly a week of searching for missing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Thobile Skhosana, aged 26, her body was discovered in a bush on Thursday morning, 5 January.

Skosana was allegedly abducted by a 40-year-old man from Matsitsi village in Limpopo on Saturday, 31 December.

According to the EFF in Limpopo, the man lured Skhosana to a nearby bush, where he s*xually assaulted her before strangling her to death.

