Missing EFF member Thobile Skhosana's lifeless body was found on Thursday, 5 January

The 26-year-old was allegedly abducted on New Year's Eve while attending an event in Sehlakwane village, Limpopo

A 40-year-old man has been arrested, but South Africans are at a loss for words that women are not safe in this country

NEBO - After nearly a week of searching for missing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Thobile Skhosana, aged 26, her body was discovered in a bush on Thursday morning, 5 January.

EFF member in Limpopo, Thobile Skhosana's body was found in a bush after missing for almost a week. Images: Thobile Vinolia Skosana

Skosana was allegedly abducted by a 40-year-old man from Matsitsi village in Limpopo on Saturday, 31 December.

According to the EFF in Limpopo, the man lured Skhosana to a nearby bush, where he sexually assaulted her before strangling her to death.

IOL reports that Skhosana was attending a New Year's Eve celebration in Sehlakwane village in Elias Motsoaledi when she was abducted and murdered.

EFF’s Limpopo chairperson Tshilidzi Maraga stated that the police failed Skhosana by not finding her alive. Maraga added that they had urged the police to use all their resources to find the young UNISA student.

The EFF wants the state to ensure that the accused faces the harshest punishment for killing Skhosana.

According to The Citizen, the 40-year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Nebo Magistrates Court on Friday, 6 January. The man is facing charges related to kidnapping, murder and rape.

EFF members visited Skhosana's family to pay their respect on the same day she was found.

South Africans angered by Thobile Skhosana's murder

Heading online, South Africans have shared mixed emotions about the murder of Skhosana. Many people are angered and saddened by her senseless death and had this to say:

@IamTumishoL said:

"Rest in peace sisters. To us who are left here on earth, what is the problem? How do we remedy this to avoid future incidents like this?"

@SimplyMegszcpt said:

"One would think that it becomes a norm to see this happening every day, but each time it happens it just breaks my heart. We shouldn't let this become a norm. May this family get the justice they deserve. REST IN PEACE THOBILE. "

@JoshuaMusapelo said:

"but why do WOMEN have to suffer like this in this country Bakithi‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

@makhanip said:

"Men are burning with raging jealousy. This needs to be addressed at the next men's conference."

@Nthabi8827 said:

"So sad. It wasn't a lie when they said that staying indoors most of the time will save you from a lot of ish. It's rough out there."

@MapuleMaake2 said:

"Another year, more killings. One thing as South African,s we have normalised. I just wonder how many more this coming 3 months."

