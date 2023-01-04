A popular Amapiano artist has appeared in court after being arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in North West

The 24-year-old singer made a brief appearance in court after spending a few days, including New Year's Day, in the Klerksdorp Tshepong Hospital

The Eastern Cape artist was apparently assaulted by the victim's family before police arrived and he sustained a head injury

A famous Amapiano artist has been arrested for allegedly forcing himself on a 14-year-old minor. According to reports, the 24-year-old singer was taken into custody by Stilfontein police in North West on a charge of rape.

Daily Sun reports that the artist cannot be named yet as he has not pleaded. The publication reports that the star was admitted to Klerksdorp Tshepong Hospital after he was apparently assaulted by the victim's family.

The singer from the Eastern Cape spent New Year's Day in a hospital under police guard. The hospital confirmed that he had a head injury when he was hospitalised on 29 December. He was discharged in stable condition on Monday, 2 January, according to acting hospital spokesperson, Tefo Tladi.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh reportedly confirmed that the singer was nabbed after being accused of raping the teenage girl. He made a brief appearance in the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 3 January.

