One lady is done with cheaters and has decided to safeguard herself by dating only broke men

Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ claims that men who have no money are more faithful than those who do

Mzansi people let the woman in on some facts that might have made her change her mind

Cheating is a real issue in the dating pool these days. One woman is so sick and tired of being messed with that she is now trying her luck with broke men.

This abbe is not about to be played again, this year she's dating broke men who need to keep her around. Image: Twitter user (@Ma_Dlamini_)

Gone are the days when cheating was almost as bad as a crime and society shunned you for it. Now people are cheating openly as if it is okay… but it’s not!

Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ has had it with boujee men who feel they hold the power. Sis has decided to date broke men in 2023 as she has heard they are the faithful ones.

“This year I'll be dating a broke guy. At least they don't cheat.”

Mzansi people shared their opinions on apparent faithful broke men

Well, let us just say that not everyone agreed with the good sis. A lot of people feel that broke men are the worst, only they are good at what they do because they need to keep their bread buttered on both sides.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@rue_you_mtf said:

“They don't what??...they're worse because they're hungry... and don't mind sleeping around to meet up trend.”

@SakatiThabani said:

“Huh? A broke guy? Make sure he does not taste your money if u have a lot because once he does he will show u flames. He will be all over chasing all girls that rejected him.”

@AnelxBee said:

“Cheating it is an attitude no matter he is rich or poor.”

@samngoni said:

“Most broke don't cheat coz they have no money, date him and make sure he stays broke. No money, no swag, no cheating. The moment you give him money for his affection he is taken”

@unsxned said:

“Broke gents are usually more insecure in relationships than they let on. Insecurity goes with diminished self-respect and therefore won't be able to respect their partner even if they want to. So he becomes timid and takes any opportunity that will resurrect his ego. Ke wrong?”

Mzansi stunned by man who proposed to his bae after she cheated on him with his brother

In related news, Briefly News reported that A story of a man who proposed to his bae after she had been unfaithful to him with his brother of all people, left South African social media users stunned at his perseverance and maturity.

Online user @Life_After_18 caused abuzz on the Twitter streets when he shared a screenshot of the man’s tweet where he shared a glimpse into the story behind his proposal and Saffas were never ready.

The tweet which also features photos of the woman’s hand with the engagement ring reads:

“She finally said yes! I was heartbroken the first time she said no but I knew she thought I hadn’t forgiven her for sleeping with my brother. But that trauma was cleared when I stayed at a mental facility for a month. Glad we can grow together so that true love can win. #LoveWins.”

