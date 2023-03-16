A young bio-kineticist was kidnapped by armed men when she arrived at her place of work in Gqeberha

During the search, a white Toyota Corolla believed to belong to the kidnappers was later found abandoned

Citizens expressed concern over the safety of Riana Pretorius, with many praying for her swift return

GQEBERHA - The kidnapping of a young woman from her place of work on Thursday, 16 March, has left many highly disturbed.

Bio-kineticist Riana Pretorius was abducted when she arrived for work on Pickering Street, Newton Park. A white Toyota Corolla believed to be involved in the kidnapping was recovered and one suspect is believed to have been arrested.

However, Pretorius is still missing. According to HeraldLIVE, she was allegedly forced into the vehicle by armed men.

The Hawks have taken over the investigation. A search for two other assailants and Pretorius is still continuing.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela told Algoa FM News that a suspect had been arrested and that Riana Pretorius had been found. However, Mgolodela later said she received unreliable information.

Citizens pray for Riana Pretorius’ safe return

Abigail Naidoo said:

“Why didn't they take the car and her belongings and leave her there? Lord please protect this young woman and bring her home safely.”

Sivuyile Sam commented:

“Hope they are not going to harm her.”

Phumla WamaGqwashu Daniso posted:

“May she be found unharmed.”

Michele Meyer Hoole wrote:

“I pray that she is found unharmed and soon. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

Elizabeth March added:

“Praying for her safe return.”

