South Africans have been assured that former President Thabo Mbeki is alive and in good health

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation put an end to malicious rumours about Mbeki that have been circulating on social media

The foundation urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate information about Mbeki's well-being

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation confirmed the former president is in good health. Image: Lefty Shivambu and Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has dismissed rumours circulating on social media regarding the health of the former president.

Thabo Mbeki in good health

In response to unfounded claims and reports about Mbeki's health, the foundation issued a statement assuring the public of his well-being.

“We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that President Mbeki is in good health."

Thabo Mbeki Foundation thanks citizens

The foundation expressed gratitude for the public's concern and urged social media users to rely on official channels for accurate updates on Mbeki's health and activities.

SA relieved by health update

South Africans are relieved that the former president is alive and doing well. Many bashed those responsible for spreading the misinformation.

@mczmot said:

"Thank you so much. Great news indeed."

@CalliePhakathi asked:

"Who started this rumour vele? People are bored shame. "

@MphoPieLava commented:

"The won’t be smoke without fire."

@AmahleMpongwana mentioned:

"Yey ngoba people are too quick to type RIP these days. Asibonke for the update."

@MimiPnorman added:

"Those fools must be apprehended. Do they even have an idea of how important President Mbeki is to us for them to spread such malicious news? I’m disgusted."

@ace_anele tweeted:

"Whoever started the rumour about president Thabo Mbeki umsoon wakhe."

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"Somizi typing a WhatsApp message right now to make it look like Thabo Mbeki typed the message and sent it to him."

Thabo Mbeki calls for action against corrupt banks

In another article, Briefly News reported that former president Thabo Mbeki has been applauded for demanding that action be taken against those guilty of rand manipulation.

Mbeki believes that the more than 30 banks implicated in the saga must face the consequence of tampering with the national currency.

