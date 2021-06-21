Dr Malinga Slams Death Rumours: Musician Says He Is Alive and Well

Dr Malinga has slammed the rumours of his death after he trended on Facebook over the weekend and peeps sent his family messages of condolences

The Mzansi musician said he is alive and well and shared that people must have mistaken him for someone else

Malinga said he was in studio cooking new music at the time the rumours were doing the rounds on social media

Dr Malinga is alive and well. The musician reportedly trended on Facebook after rumours of his alleged death surfaced on the social media platform at the weekend.

Some social media users even sent the artist's family messages of condolences after the rumours surfaced online. Dr Malinga was recording new music at the time the people were discussing his alleged death online.

ZAlebs reports that Malinga became aware of the rumours when he saw a lot of missed calls and texts from his family and friends. His phone was on silent at the time. Daily Sun reports that the star told them that he is "alive and well". He added:

"People must’ve mistaken me for someone else. I am fine."

The musician also took to Instagram on Sunday, 20 June to share that he is alive. He also used the opportunity to wish his son a happy 15th birthday.

Dr Malinga challenges DJ Maphorisa to a kickboxing match

In other news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga’s challenge to DJ Maphorisa had the people going. Dr Malinga has challenged DJ Maphorisa to a kickboxing match.

After seeing Cassper Nyovest trying to pair up artists to box, Dr Malinga felt the need to jump in on it and ask if DJ Maphorisa and he could fight, however, it needed to be kickboxing, not just boxing. The picture Dr Malinga shared with his post was a cracker!

"Guys am happy about this fight of @PrinceKaybee and @casspernyovest . So please after their match lend me @djmaphorisa, wanna show him some respect, but it must be kickboxing, thanks bye."

Fans were bust after seeing Dr Malinga’s post and called DJ Maphorisa out. People could not help but have a good chuckle over this proposal.

“@DjMaphorisa don't act like you didn't see it my brah.”

