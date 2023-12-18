Music producer DJ Zinhle has responded to the claims that were made against her

The controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula claimed that DJ Zinhle is a lesbian

Many netizens applauded DJ Zinhle on how she handled and responded to the claims

Musa Khawula claimed on social media that DJ Zinhle is lesbian. Image: @djzinhle

DJ Zinhle has been dragged multiple times, and this time, hilarious claims were made on social media about the Thula hitmaker.

Musa Khawula claims that DJ Zinhle is lesbian

DJ Zinhle has been making headlines, and recently, she trended after controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula spread rumours about the star on social media.

Khawula shared a tweet on his Twitter (X) page about the Umlilio hitmaker. He posted a picture of Zihle and her husband, Murdah Bongz, sharing a kiss and claimed that she was a lesbian. He wrote:

"Murdah Bongz with his lesbian indenial wife DJ Zinhle."

Responding to the tweet, Zinhle seemed unbothered by the claims and said that she didn't feel insulted or offended as she didn't see anything wrong with being a lesbian but that the allegations made by Musa were false.

She wrote:

"Nothing is offensive to me about being called a lesbian. It’s untrue but it’s definitely not offensive, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a lesbian."

Fans applauded Zinhle for how she handled the claims

Shortly after Zinhle shared her tweet on social media, many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section, applauding and praising her for responding to Musa's rumours maturely. See some of the comments below:

@_simplyenny wrote:

"Sue him for lying about you ma'am."

@samba_nelly23 shared:

"That fag needs to shut it instead."

@Lee_Mov1 commented:

"Musa is just trying so hard to get attention."

@Maseh__ praised:

"Your maturity…! Tops."

@NtombikayiseBa6 mentioned:

"I love this response so much."

@ausiGo_Slo complimented:

"Her Majesty the Queen Royal Mature."

@iamnel__ praised:

"Never thought you'd be so mature. Love the response."

@thulaganyo_tee applauded:

"I like this. Never give people what they expect from you. Your maturity level it’s unmatched."

