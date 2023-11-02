Controversial tweep Chris Excel dragged and criticised DJ Zinhle for a picture she shared on social media

Chris Excel posted a picture of DJ Zinhle and her male bestie, Brendan, posing in the sea wearing saucy swimwear

Social media users flooded the comment section and shared their own opinions regarding the saucy picture

Chris Excel dragged DJ Zinhle. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle has come under fire from social media users for her saucy picture with her male bestie, Brendan.

Chris Excel drags DJ Zinhle on X

DJ Zinhle is always catching strays on social media. Fans are either accusing her of not behaving like a married woman or saying her husband, Murdah Bongz, is neglecting his parents.

The Thula hitmaker came under fire when a controversial tweep, Chris Excel, dragged her on Twitter for a saucy pic of her provocative post with her male friend, Brendan.

The popular catfish, Chris Excel account reshared the post. In the picture, DJ Zinhle is wearing saucy swimwear alongside her friend.

Chris wrote:

"Dj Zinhle is no longer coming for Bongz's heart. She is coming for the entire nervous system."

See the post below:

This isn't the first time DJ Zinhle has been dragged for a picture she posted from her getaway with her friend. She was grilled over a picture of her in a saucy green swimwear.

DJ Zinhle grilled over a saucy picture

Social media users had nothing good to say about DJ Zinhle's picture. See some of the comments below:

@Candle_Kerese mentioned:

"wait till Bongz dies. They will blame u for everything when we can see it with our own eyes."

@NoseTheCapital shared:

"Jada wa se mzansi."

@Mayo6Tee said:

"Kwazee kwamnaaaandi , its good its nice la la la lalalalala lala."

@Hloni051 wrote:

"She does these things knowing very well that social media is gonna come for Bongs."

@Vee_S2014 defends DJ Zinhle:

"But she didn’t do anything. She’s having fun with her friend."

@BaleMrMoreFire added:

"Ladies will make you Remember the past."

@AkanimiltonM questioned Zinhle's actions:

"Why does she always do this to him?"

@therealxolo said:

"Mara Zinhle."

Murdah Bongz ignores drama and honours DJ Zinhle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz isn't about the drama or focusing on what social media is saying about him. The DJ has been caught in online gossip about how he treats his family, but instead of addressing the allegations, he decided to show off his picture-perfect marriage with his wife, DJ Zinhle.

The ASANTE hitmaker shared an Instagram photo dump of his night out with his superstar wife and had fans fawning over their love.

Source: Briefly News