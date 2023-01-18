The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matriculating class of 2022 obtained a 98.42% pass rate despite various challenges

The board’s CEO Anne Oberholzer congratulated the 2022 class for their exceptional results and said they worked exceptionally hard

Oberholzer said the social and emotional impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was also highly challenging and could not be overlooked

PRETORIA - The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) announced that the 2022 matric class achieved a 98.42% pass rate, leaving many impressed.

The IEB matriculating class of 2022 obtained a 98.42% pass rate. Image: Roger Sedres

Source: Getty Images

Among those, 89.32% of students achieved entry to degree study. The board’s CEO Anne Oberholzer congratulated the class of 2022 for their exceptional results despite the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oberholzer said the matriculants had missed out on most of their Grade 10 and Grade 11 years, which were fundamentally important to their Grade 12 success. She said the learners had to work hard to maintain their drive to success, SABC News reported.

The CEO said the class of 2022 was most affected by the impact of the pandemic. However, various strategies were implemented to tackle the challenges such as online teaching and catch-up programmes.

Oberholzer said the social and emotional impact of the pandemic was also highly challenging and could not be overlooked. Oberholzer added that the students, their teachers and parents did an “extraordinarily well done” job, according to News24.

Social media users have congratulated the learners for their impressive results, despite the numerous challenges they faced. While others believe the IEB results were the product of being privileged.

Mzansi weighs in on 2022 IEB matriculants

@nolitido said:

“To all the matric that passed, congratulations.”

@nselebano posted:

“Imagine if all the support and resources available to IEB learners were actually available to all children in SA. We'd be very far as a country.”

EFF leader Julius Malema raises concerns about the delays in the release of matric results

Briefly News also reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has raised concerns about the delay in the release of the 2022 matric results.

Malema has been left dismayed that Umalusi, the executive council of the quality education assurance body, will only release the results on Thursday, January 19.

According to TimesLIVE, Umalusi had previously requested for results to be delayed further and only be released on Monday, January 23.

