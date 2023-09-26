TikTok video captures the ocean at Hermanus turning black, sparking widespread bewilderment

Unusual weather patterns in Cape Town raise questions and concerns among South Africans

Diverse interpretations emerge, with some viewing it as a divine sign and others as a message from Mother Nature

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

In an unsettling and mysterious turn of events, a recent TikTok video showed the ocean at Hermanus turning an eerie shade of black. This baffling occurrence has left the people of Mzansi puzzled and concerned, with some interpreting it as a message from a higher power while others see it as nature's way of sounding an alarm.

This TikTok video shows the once pristine ocean waters at Hermanus turning an ominous shade of black. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The weather in Cape Town has been doing some scary and strange things. But this black sea is not something people have seen before.

The ocean at Hermanus turns black

The TikTok video shared by @ladybird_g2 shows the ocean waters at Hermanus turning an ominous shade of black.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The bizarre occurrence at Hermanus is just the latest in a string of perplexing events that have caused concern among South Africans.

Take a look:

Mzansi people start praying

As news of the TikTok video spread, mixed feelings and reactions emerged among the people of Mzansi. Some have viewed the phenomenon as a sign from a higher power, interpreting the blackened ocean as a message or warning. Others believe it to be nature's way of expressing frustration, possibly as a result of environmental changes and human activity.

Read some comments below:

@PhakamileMblos:

"This is deeply concerning. Our planet is trying to tell us something, and we need to listen."

@FaithInSigns:

"I can't help but feel this is a message from God. We should take it seriously."

@WeatherWatcher23:

"Climate change is real, and these strange occurrences are its proof. We must act now."

@Robinmeets:

"Nature is mysterious, and sometimes she reminds us of her power in unexpected ways."

@PumileM:

"Let's not jump to conclusions. It could be a natural phenomenon with a scientific explanation."

'Mother Nature needs money,' Lula tells rich countries at summit

In other news, Briefly News reported that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged wealthy nations to fulfil their unkept promises to fund developing countries' fight against climate change at a summit on saving the world's tropical forests.

Vowing to act as a bloc in future climate negotiations, the eight South American countries that share the Amazon basin and nations from the Caribbean, Africa and Asia called on the industrialized world to do more to protect Earth's disappearing tropical forests, vital buffers against global warming.

"It's not that Brazil needs money. It's not that Colombia or Venezuela need money. Mother Nature needs money, it needs financing, because industrial development has destroyed it over the past 200 years," Lula told a news conference.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News