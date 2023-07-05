A video of a young boy delivering an inspirational sermon based on Ezekiel 37 in Xhosa went viral

The High Schooler confidently preached in front of his peers at the assembly and shared the video on TikTok

SA TikTok users were awed by his eloquence and religious knowledge and praised him on the social media platform

A student preached a sermon at his school's assembly. Image: @esinakoyose

Source: TikTok

A high school boy delivered a heartfelt sermon during an assembly, leaving his fellow students and teachers in awe.

High Schooler's energetic sermon goes TikTok viral

The impact of his words reached far beyond the school walls when he posted a video of the sermon on his TikTok account @esinakoyose.

The footage clocked 704 000 views in just two days. South African netizens were captivated by his ability to beautifully preach a sermon based on Ezekiel 37 in his mother tongue Xhosa.

Student inspires with powerful Gospel message

The young speaker showed maturity and spiritual insight beyond his years in the one-minute clip. His message was focused on the scripture describing the resurrection of dry bones.

South Africans flocked to the comments to praise the boy's remarkable faith, and many mentioned that he was anointed.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users touched by boy's Xhosa sermon

@ntombi_m26 said:

"A different version of i2k. "

@zinathi_s shared:

"I love your name Esinako. I’m pregnant and I’m naming my boy that name. "

@pum_passion posted:

"One thing my mom taught us, speak life over every situation. Thank you for this reminder."

@sinowanga commented:

"He is anointed. "

@lalamvandaba wrote:

"Amen mntanam. Stand in the gap for young people. May God protect you."

@popzen05 mentioned:

"I wish our children can be like this."

@mandiee201 asked:

"Who's cutting onion? Thanks sthandwa sami. You delivered, glory to God."

@sylvia182012

"My favourite verse is Ezekiel 37. "

